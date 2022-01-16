ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

English Dub Review: The Faraway Paladin “The Path Taken”

By Ben Schmidt
bubbleblabber.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecapping the first seven episodes of The Faraway Paladin. Don’t watch this. That’s the easiest and simplest thing I can tell you right now. If you’ve...

www.bubbleblabber.com

Comments / 0

Related
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Mieruko-chan “She Still Sees Them”

Miko and Hana go out on the town for a shopping adventure, but there’s no escaping those spooky sights! Maybe it’s time for an exorcism, or powerful prayer beads?. After an unexpected hiatus, Mieruko-chan is finally back with another round of ghostly comical shenanigans. This time, we see the main characters going on a brief trip to town for a girls’ day out. But, unfortunately, those pesky ghosts seek to ruin Miko’s fun as usual.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Season Review:The Dungeon of Black Company Season One

Based on the ongoing manga series by Yōhei Yasumura. The anime follows the story of a Young slacker by the name of Kinji Ninomiya. After working tirelessly toward his goal of a self-sustainable Slacker lifestyle, he’s finally achieved his dreams. Now looking down on common folk commuting during a typhoon from the penthouse of one of his apartment buildings, Kinji gets ready to start his new, consequence-free life. However, all of his hard work goes to waste when a portal appears beneath him from out of nowhere. Teleported to another world, Kinji is forced to work for a mining company that focuses solely on profits and has no care whatsoever for the safety and well-being of its employees. Refusing to live in such conditions, he begins devising plans to get rich quickly, building connections with others in this new world, and making his best efforts to escape the stringent corporate life. Will Kinji be able to overcome his restraints and attain financial freedom once more?
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Back Arrow “Do We Head for the Stars?”

Arrow and friends face their strongest opponent yet in God’s realm. Once the Guardian reveals the ultimate truth of their world, a peaceful resolution seems unlikely…. The mystery of something bigger lurking just in the background, that being the purpose of the world wall was something else that kept me wondering and eagerly awaiting the next episode, and the conclusion didn’t disappoint. It arguably resolved everything that required a legit answer, so it’s hard for me to say that it had a bit of a weird twist at the end.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paladin#Dub#English
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Restaurant to Another World “Rice Burger/ Pizza”

Fardania and Alice try rice burgers at Nekoya after a chance meeting in the woods. Sirius is curious about dishes with tomato sauce. I’ve never had a rice burger before but this show sure made it look good. Which is probably its biggest strong point. How can you make something like that look good? I am not a vegetarian but even I thought that burger looked good.
RECIPES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut: “Training Separately”

Overview: As Irina (Tia Ballard) comes out of isolation training, Lev (Stephen Fu) works her even harder in the hopes of saving her life. Our Take: The very real danger that Irina faces, even if she manages to survive the expedition to the moon, is becoming more clear as more measures are put into place after that will make her demise all but guaranteed.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Blade Runner: Black Lotus “Free Will”

Overview (Spoilers Below) Elle embarks on her deadliest mission yet to finally come face-to-face with CEO Niader Wallace Sr., the organizer behind the deadly Doll Hunt. As far as Toonami originals go, Blade Runner: Black Lotus has had a real uphill battle to climb. From being lambasted over its animation choices to its slow plot development, the series has struggled to find its voice or an audience that is ready to receive it warmly. The show hit its possible all-time low last week after it took time out of its small season to provide a recap after only 7 episodes. While last week’s episode didn’t do it any favors, Black Lotus returns with an episode ready to get its plot back on track, and correct the entire season’s course.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Sakugan “MEMORIES & REGRETS”

The team visits the Calacalla Colony to get Yuri treatment. During the downtime, Gagumber runs into an old friend, and Memempu tells Zackletu about her dream…. Sakugan continues to impress with its characters and world-building. We got some more background information on Zackletu and honestly, there was only one thing about this episode that bugged me.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
epicstream.com

The Faraway Paladin Season 1 Ending Explained

The Faraway Paladin finally reached the end of Season 1 and it is as exciting as the whole run of the anime show with the conclusion of Will’s success as the story goes on. Following a young lad who grew up in the City of the Dead to his journey in the land of the living, the finale has given a view of what he could achieve. Here is what happened in the ending of the series.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Life Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan “Together with Maman Forever”

The cast of Together with Maman is feeling like a final-episode-esque incident might happen today. Will something happen?. Usahara is looking into all sorts of final episode tropes to happen with “Together with Maman”. But with this being the show that it is, they all fail in hilarious anti-climactic ways. Lost child? Found in seconds. Utano might finally be getting married? Nope boyfriend just wanted to borrow some money. How about returning a lady’s handkerchief resulting in true love? Sorry, not the girl you were expecting.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation: “Separate Journeys”

Overview: Roxy (Michelle Rojas) visits her old friend, Nokoparu (Justin Cook) who helps convince her to see her parents after many years of being apart. Our Take: Coming off of Rudeus’ touching reunion with his father, he and the rest of Dead End begin to make their way across the Central Continent. While they are not the focus of this episode, the brief moments they have together show how Rudeus has mended his relationship with father with his morale being on the up and up and how Ruijerd is beginning to slowly but surely make a better reputation for himself with Rudy’s help of course, but, most importantly, by how honorable of a person he is.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Scarlet Nexus “Nagi Attacks”

Nagi ambushes Yuito’s platoon and the two of them have a big ol’ skirmish. Nagi dies in the end, and Yuito vows vengeance on those who altered his brain. The platoon confronts Yuito’s older brother, who reveals that the mission of New Himuka is solely to launch an attack on the moon with Yuito’s special powers. Yuito and Kasane prepare to go and tell of this evil agenda to the rest of the world, but before they leave they receive startling news about Naomi.
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

Funimation Launches English Dubbed Adaptation Of “She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man”

Premiering today on Funimation is the English dubbed first season of She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man. The series is animated by Studio A-Cat and directed by Keitaro Motonaga, with Takamitsu Kōno overseeing the series’ scripts, Kumi Horii designing the characters, and Go Sakabe composing the series’ music. The series will continue to stream weekly to coincide with the Japanese language premieres. Here is the English dub cast and crew.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

Comic Review: Rick and Morty: Corporate Assets #3

App-loving alien, Glootie, has officially taken over the rights and likenesses of the Rick and Morty brand. Swiftly, he has built a corporate empire, dominating merchandise and media with Rick and Morty content. Surpassing his own expectations, Glootie is not done. Not until he has completely saturated the market to the point that there is nothing else to watch but Rick and Morty spin-offs.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Sonny Boy “Two Years Vacation”

Nagara and Mizuho make it back. Everyone has another version of themself here but are they the same? Mizuho doesn’t remember Nagara. What was this two-year vacation?. Well, I wouldn’t say that Sonny Boy makes as much sense as I would have liked but I still enjoyed it. I feel like this episode was very bittersweet and to be honest, I am still processing it. I am not a huge fan of everyone getting what they want except for the main character. I understand that is how real life often goes but it’s still unsatisfying to get from a story in my opinion. Depending on your take of Nozomi as a character she might not have gotten what she wanted either but that also depends on whether you think that Nozomi is even Nozomi in the first place. Confusing right??
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Platinum End: “The Face of an Assassin”

Overview: Nanato, Mirai (Alejandro Saab) and Saki (Laura Post) face a new god candidate on the scene in that of murderer, Hajime Sokotani. Our Take: A new assassin shows his face in Hajime Sokotani, as he discovers the detective that Nanato shot with a red arrow. Hajime’s face, being his biggest point of grief in that he and his mother is deemed ugly by society and what drives him as a character throughout. It’s viewed through a melodramatic and almost comedic lens with the narrator’s tone throughout. Even worse, and bringing back a bad symptom this show is known for, Hajime is developed superficially with very little context into the depths of how being physically unattractive has alienated him beyond that of quick slideshow showing how various strangers have reacted to him. There is also next to nothing known about what his relationship with his mother, who is said to be just hideous, was like as a result. The only true moment of despair in Hajime’s backstory that feels earned is his attempt of suicide after witnessing the aftermath of his mother’s.
TV & VIDEOS
bubbleblabber.com

Pull List Preview 1/12/22: Oni Press

On Earth, Rick and Morty: The Movie debuts, Summer is an influencer, and Glootie is reaping all of the rewards. In the alien pocket dimension, Rick’s about to get real weird with the escape attempt. Morty, he’s just trying to stay alive, you know?
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy