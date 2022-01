“Station Eleven” is the best miniseries you’re not watching, and the finale drops on HBO Max Thursday, January 13. It’s a story of the survivors of a flu epidemic that wipes out most of the planet. Yes, we know, it’s depressing to watch a show about a pandemic while we’re in a pandemic, but this is some phenomenal television. And it’s less about the disease than about the people left on the other side: that’s us right now. You can watch the series finale with a subscription to HBO Max.

