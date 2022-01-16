ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recruiting: Virginia linebacker West Weeks to transfer to LSU

Cover picture for the articleLSU’s Brian Kelly showed he will continue to search for players who can upgrade the roster through the transfer portal. Virginia linebacker West Weeks decided to transfer to LSU for the 2022 campaign. He spent the ’21 season as a...

