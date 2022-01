Educator and wellness coach Sherry White shares how letting go of her “superwoman” alter ego opened the door for her to heal and teach others to do so. Ladies, I know what you’re going through in this moment and I know your desire to break free from what you feel is holding you back. I know that you pour out into the world with power and purpose. However, no one can truly understand what you do and go through unless they are also working tirelessly on their mission work. You are even too tired to share the nuances of the day with loved ones. You hope to be fully seen; fully valued as a professional and a person. You give from a sincere place and you don’t want it to be taken for granted and you hope to live and work in a lifestyle of complete rest, confidence, and dignity.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO