MIAMI — The preferred approach when your starting point guard and Sixth Man Award candidate are out probably is not to then see your leading man ejected. But that is where the Miami Heat stood late in Wednesday night’s second quarter, with Kyle Lowry missing a second consecutive game due to personal reasons, Tyler Herro in quarantine after entering NBA COVID-19 protocols earlier in the day ... and then Jimmy Butler turning some decidedly bad language into his second-quarter ejection.

