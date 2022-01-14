Estacada city councilors discuss divisions in group

Argument during discussion of emergency operations plan ordinance leads to reflection on divisiveness

A heated exchange between Estacada city councilors led to a larger conversation about divisiveness between members of the group during a meeting on Monday, Jan. 10.

During the Zoom meeting, the Council was discussing proposed changes to chapter 2.36 of the city's municipal code, which focus on emergency management.

Councilor Joel Litkie expressed concern because "it looks like we're just nixing 98% of this entire amendment, which doesn't sit well with me because I believe that some of our emergency plan needs to be written into our ordinances, and not just sitting in a plan somewhere."

He suggested that the details of succession of authority and regulation and control remain in the ordinance.

"That should be written into our code that we have to build off of. That's the foundational thing of most governments and most laws," he said.

Councilor Charity Hughes said she would support moving forward with Litkie's suggested changes, if Assistant City Manager Melanie Wagner said they would work.

Councilor Justin Gates said he agreed with the ordinance as it was submitted by staff and asked if he could make a motion to approve it. Councilor Katy Dunsmuir seconded the motion.

Litkie requested additional discussion on the subject.

"We're so quick to constantly rush to these motions and voting and getting it through. Can we as a Council please take time to discuss and think about what was proposed? We owe it to the people of Estacada to at least consider what's been proposed and put some things into our laws and not just have it in a document," he said.

"Are we discussing what this is, or are we going to badmouth councilmen?" Gates asked.

Litkie, who later said he retracted his statements and apologized if they had offended anyone, said that he was asking for more discussion.

"No, actually, you are (badmouthing councilmen)," Gates replied. "You're assuming something that's not true. We can discuss it, so discuss it, but don't go to try to tell me what I -"

"This is not the place to argue that point," Mayor Sean Drinkwine interjected. "We're just trying to get through this, civilly. Let's try to get through the rest of the meeting that way."

Litkie said that he wasn't blaming anyone.

"I'm saying there's been motions made," he added. "That's a fact. And I would like us to discuss it -"

"I think we can move on, mayor," Gates said.

"I think I'll be the judge of who moves on and who doesn't," Drinkwine countered.

"I want to go over and explain why I'm saying this," Litkie continued, to which Gates laughed. "Laughing at me when I'm trying to do this, Justin, is disrespectful."

"And you saying what you said is disrespectful, actually," Gates replied.

After Drinkwine instructed the group to move on, Dunsmuir said she appreciated that the updates simplify the ordinance.

"I believe that redundancies tend to be complicated and confusing, and this is a really good way of simplifying and saying, 'if you'd like to know what our emergency operations plan is, please refer to the Emergency Operations Plan,' which I do trust that the city staff are going to make readily available on our city website," she said.

Councilor Paul Strobel said that he was also fine with the way the ordinance was initially submitted.

"I'm open to hearing Councilor Litkie's thoughts on this, but overall, I thought it was presented fairly and seems fine to me as well," he added.

Litkie said he thought it was important to further discuss the contents of the emergency operations ordinance because of what similar ordinances from other cities contain.

"My apologies if someone was offended by my statements, so I'll retract those," he said. "The reason why I'm proposing this is that I've looked at several other cities, Sandy, Molalla, Gresham, Troutdale, I've looked a lot of the way that their emergency plans are, every single one of those, including Portland, they all have certain pieces that are in their ordinances. For example, they have stuff like their succession of authority that's in their ordinances. They have stuff like regulation and control that's in their ordinances," he said.

Litkie said he hoped to facilitate discussion of why the items were included in the other cities' ordinances.

"This is all referring to due diligence," he said.

Wagner noted that "there's not necessarily a right answer."

"It's just what's best for how we're going to function, and so it's totally fine if we want to add some more in. If you're comfortable leaving it this way, that's fine. If it feels better to add some back in, we can totally do that," she said.

The Council approved the ordinance as submitted by staff 6-1, with Drinkwine, Dunsmuir, Gates, Tenbush and Hughes voting yes, and Litkie voting no.

Divisions on the council

As the Jan. 10 meeting came to a close, Hughes reflected on a statement made during the last meeting's public comment period that said the group had to be babysat by the city manager.

"I was a little bit offended. I think we do a good job. Yeah, we get into some tiffs every once in a while, but we can't even have a discussion about our emergency operations plan without people blowing up about it. And I'm like, 'What? Oh my gosh, maybe she's right,'" Hughes said.

She added that the division on the Council reminds her of similar attitudes across the country.

"We are so polarized and divisive," she said, noting that because so many of the meetings have been held on Zoom during the COVID-19 pandemic, group members may not know each other well. "Zoom stuff, it's not normal. The whole two years have been divisive. And it's been nothing but conflict and strife. . .We need to do better. We need to do better for our community. The divisiveness is disgusting on all sides."

She added that she appreciates her fellow councilors.

"You guys do an amazing job and you work very hard. I just wish we could come to a place where we can have a normal civil conversation and a normal civil meeting with one another. If we hadn't gone through the past two years, we'd probably all be sitting around in each other's backyards and having a barbecue and laughing and looking at our kids and talking about sports and whatever else. But no, we're nitpicking because everything's gotten so hard and so divisive and so polarized. We have to be better for this community," she said.

Gates said he is "getting tired of seeing the attack in this community."

"I'm tired of seeing people get attacked. I don't appreciate that at all," he said, noting that there are many people who perform due diligence. "There is a lot of due diligence that is done in this city and by our staff and by our councilors. And due diligence doesn't have to be on this screen. When we talk to community members, when we talk to staff outside of this meeting, that is doing due diligence, that is doing research and doing what we're supposed to be doing."

He added that he appreciated several of Hughes' points.

"I agree with you, Charity. If you want to come over and have a barbecue and have the kids play in the backyard, I'm down. I'm totally down for that stuff. I appreciate you and what you said, and I appreciate everybody else for what they've brought to the table here," he said.

Litkie said community members often ask him why topics in Council meetings are not further discussed.

"That's where I come in with the due diligence statements. When we have a chance to talk about it, there's new viewpoints that come up and they should be sometimes investigated or thought about," he said. "Some things need to happen on the screen because this is what the people see out there. We are taking the time to make sure that it's explained to them. We are showing them all the facets so they understand it because they may not go through a 700 page packet, like some of us might go through, and they may not do all the research that we do. This is our chance to present that information to them."

Litkie apologized for arguing with Gates and noted that the Council is experiencing division.

"We are very divisive and there's a lot of divisive stuff going on in our community. There's a lot of political attacks going on both here in the Council and out of the Council. I think it is something that gets in the way of getting the job done," he said.

Strobel said he agreed with Hughes.

"I support what she said, especially the point where we all have to do a better job of getting along and a better job of supporting and serving the community as well. I do feel like each and every one of us has the best interest of the community at heart in much of what we do. I believe that strongly, and I think we need to have that confidence in one another as well," he said.

Strobel added that due diligence can also occur behind the scenes.

"What Councilor Litke brought up about doing due diligence, I agree with that completely. But as Councilor Gates brought up, a lot of due diligence is done already, outside of the meetings and outside of the screen," he said. "Staff does a great job working tirelessly to get stuff ready for us and to go through the fine details to make sure things are in place."

He noted that both accountability and support are important.

"We need to hold people accountable, absolutely. But we also need to do a great job of showing support of one another and the staff on screen and when we're talking to folks in the community too. I think that's something that we can do to show the confidence that we have in the hard work that the staff does," he said.

Drinkwine said he's seen the Council at its best and worst, and lately, he thinks it's been at its worst.

"I've been looking for a way to fix that. And I don't know how to do it without your help. I really don't. I can't fix everything. I'm just the guy who sits in the chair of this Council. I respect each and every one of you to no end, and I think you all have great ideas and know what to do," he said. "How to fix this tension, I'm not sure. It's all over. Everywhere I go it's like that. I don't have all the answers, but I can tell you I'll help as much as I possibly can. And if we ever get to a point, let's go into a park with masks on and have that barbecue Charity was talking about."

Drinkwine encouraged councilors "to do the right thing by the people that elected us."

"I went on and looked at back meetings just to see where we're at all changed where everything got different. I watched every meeting we've had on file, and I was shocked. I could see where it started going the other way. I know we're better than that," he said.

