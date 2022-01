The Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is already keeping his eye forward to next season. "I've still been in the facility every day since the season ended," Crosby said on The Rich Eisen Show. "It's been heartbreaking because what we went through – how much we put into it just to end on a last play like that. It's been tough. I just want to keep playing football. That's really all it is for me and I know the guys feel the same."

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO