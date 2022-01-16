ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Maurer — I Might Be Wrong

Cover picture for the articleMichael Shermer speaks with writer, comedian, and five-time Emmy winning Senior Writer for John Oliver’s Last Week Tonight, Jeff Maurer, about the nature of creativity, comedy, politics, culture, and how the television business really works!. Jeff Maurer won two Peabody Awards, five Writers Guild Awards, and four Television...

