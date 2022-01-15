ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Kenzo Estate 2018 Rindo Red (Napa Valley)

This approachable, soft blend leads with Cabernet Sauvignon, followed by healthy amounts of Merlot and Malbec....

winemag.com

Antonelli 2015 Montefalco Sagrantino

Aromas of mature plum, pipe tobacco, forest floor and cedar waft out of the glass. On the brawny palate, the heat of evident alcohol accompanies steeped prune, licorice and dried cherry. Close-grained tannins give it a crushed velvet texture and firm of support. Kerin O’Keefe. rating. 92. Price. $40,Buy...
DRINKS
winemag.com

The 10 Most Popular Chardonnays and How We Rated Them

Undoubtedly the most popular wine grape in the country, Chardonnay’s many expressions make it a wine lover’s true delight. From brisk, zesty and fruit-driven unoaked versions to buttery, creamy, oak bombs—and of course the many that strike a fine balance between the two—this grape is no one-trick pony.
CALIFORNIA STATE
winemag.com

Öömrang 2019 Estate Müller-Thurgau (Puget Sound)

The nose smells like a field in spring, with flower and grass along with flecks of mineral and lemon zest. The palate is dry and flavorful, full of citrus notes. The flavors linger on the finish. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 91. Price. $75,Buy Now. Designation. Estate. Winery. Print a Shelf...
DRINKS
winemag.com

Mark Ryan 2019 Monkey Wrench Red (Columbia Valley (WA))

Merlot (70%) is the star of this wine, with the balance Cabernet Sauvignon (18%), Cabernet Franc (8%) and Petit Verdot (4%). The aromas are fruit forward, with notes of black raspberry, berry and herb, along with a dash of cocoa. The palate shows sophistication and polish. It's an unabashed charmer, with plenty of nuance beyond that. Sean P. Sullivan.
DRINKS
winemag.com

Greg Norman Estates 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon (Limestone Coast)

This is a comparatively quiet Cab, seemingly more Bordelais in style than South Aussie, but it's varietally expressive nonetheless. Powerful, dusty tannins and lifted acidity balance plump blackberries, currant, graphite and herbal characteristics. Christina Pickard. rating. 90. Price. $17,Buy Now. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 14.5%. Bottle...
LIFESTYLE
winemag.com

Devison 2019 GPR Red (Columbia Valley (WA))

This is a blend of 56% Syrah, 40% Grenache and 4% Mourvèdre, coming from a number of top sites that include Boushey, Southwind, Stoney Vine and Lawrence. Aromas of berry, pipe tobacco, ground pepper and fresh herbs lead to center-focused fruit flavors that are full feeling but still light on their feet. There's plenty of structure behind it all. Sean P. Sullivan.
DRINKS
winemag.com

Lu & Oly 2019 Flowerhead Red (Columbia Valley (WA))

This is a second label for Mark Ryan. Aromas of dried tobacco, green herbs sautéed with butter, cherry and anise lead to full-bodied, plump dark-fruit flavors with a soft feel. It's a sure-fire crowd-pleaser. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 91. Price. $28,Buy Now. Designation. Flowerhead. Variety. Red Blends, Red Blends.
DRINKS
winemag.com

Columbia Crest 2018 Grand Estates Merlot (Columbia Valley (WA))

The aromas start out reductive, with notes of asphalt. Behind that are pleasing notes of raspberry and chocolate. Plump, chocolate filled flavors follow. The velvety feel ups the appeal. Once the reduction clears up, it's delightful. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 89. Price. $12,Buy Now. Designation. Grand Estates. Variety. Winery. Print...
DRINKS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
winemag.com

Goose Ridge 2018 Poppy Cellar Select Artist Series Red (Columbia Valley (WA))

This wine's aromas pop with notes of raw meat, flower, pepper, baking spice and raspberry. Ripe, full-bodied black raspberry flavors follow, coating the palate end to end and leading to a long finish. There's a lot of structure behind it all. It's outrageously delicious. Cellar or decant. Sean P. Sullivan.
DRINKS
winemag.com

Be Human 2019 Merlot (Columbia Valley (WA))

Vibrant aromas of black raspberry, herbs and orange pith lead to bright, supple, juicy fruit flavors. Lightly grainy tannins back it up. Chocolate notes linger on the finish. It's a pretty expression of the variety and provides a lot of value. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 90. Price. $17,Buy Now. Variety.
WASHINGTON STATE
winemag.com

Venge 2018 Family Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon (Oakville)

This is sultry, silky and sophisticated, with impressively integrated layers of cedar, clove and sage over a wealth of rich red fruit. It shows generous oak and a tannic grip that should keep it lively in the bottle for many years. Enjoy from 2028–2038. Virginie Boone. rating. 96. Price.
DRINKS
winemag.com

Ridge 2019 Lytton Springs Red (Dry Creek Valley)

This densely packed and deeply concentrated blend of Zinfandel with 16% Petite Sirah, 9% Carignan and 2% Mataro is practically legendary. It boasts subtle, complex fruit flavors ranging from raspberry to blackberry to blueberry, while a velvety texture of fine-grained tannins and a subtle raspberry-like tartness give it great structure. Best from 2025 to 2035. Jim Gordon.
SHOPPING
winemag.com

Marbeso 2019 Rancho La Vina Pinot Noir (Sta. Rita Hills)

Winemaker Colin McNany is a name to watch, and this showcase of Clone 2A from this single vineyard is especially impressive. Aromas of sour cherry, bay leaf, sage and dust lead into a palate that's framed by a very chalky tension. Flavors of bright cherry, raspberry, thyme and fennel frond carry through a minty finish. Matt Kettmann.
DRINKS
winemag.com

Marbeso 2019 John Sebastiano Vineyard Syrah (Sta. Rita Hills)

This bottling, which is based on the Alban clone and underwent 30% whole-cluster fermentation, shows a savory mix of kelpy seashore and raw meat aromas alongside roasted plum and purple-flower scents. Cracked black-pepper and grilled black-currant flavor appear on the sip, which is wrapped in a firm texture. Matt Kettmann.
DRINKS
greatnorthwestwine.com

Rocky Pond Estate Winery 2019 Stratastone Red Blend, Columbia Valley, $45

The winemaking legacy of Shane Collins helped Tsillan Cellars earn its Washington Winery of the Year award in 2020, and here is the third Platinum he’s produced for the Dufenhorst family and Rocky Pond. It’s the sixth overall by Rocky Pond, and the second involving Grenache, which is the lead player in this Rhône-inspired GSM blend with Syrah (30%) and Mourvèdre (14%). There’s purity to its bright red fruit approach that’s loaded with raspberry, red currant and Rainier cherry. Spice box, crushed herbs and cocoa fill in deliciously behind the plum skin tannins. In the next decade, this growing region is expected to be known as the Rocky Reach appellation, and Rhône varieties will be a major piece of its history. Award: Great Northwest Invitational (gold).
LIFESTYLE
winemag.com

Foretell 2016 Pinot Noir (Fort Ross-Seaview)

In this wine, earthy forest, black tea and black pepper lead the way to a fully concentrated core of thick tannin and bold black cherry and plum. Virginie Boone. When you buy something through our link, we may earn a small commission. Wine Enthusiast does not accept money for editorial wine reviews. Read more about our policy.
DRINKS
winemag.com

Marbeso 2019 Field Blend Bezzio Vineyard Red (Santa Cruz Mountains)

This blend of Dolcetto, Refosco, Syrah and a tiny bit of Pinot Noir from head-trained, dry-farmed vines in Portola Valley manages to capture a rocky minerality like few wines. Aromas of dusty earth, crushed stones, red plum and red flowers lead into a lightly bodied palate where vivid acidity and a tantalizing texture carry flavors of fresh raspberry, white pepper and crushed chalk. Matt Kettmann.
DRINKS
Wiscnews.com

“Celebration of Women in Wine” experience to take place in Napa Valley

The Celebration of Women in Wine, which will feature unique, educational, and interactive wine and dining experiences, will take place from March 30-April 3, 2022 in the Napa Valley wine region. The tour is being sponsored by Demeine Estates, a Napa Valley based fine wine marketing and sales organization that represents many of the female-lead wineries featured on the tour.
DRINKS
winemag.com

Lynmar Estate 2019 Susanna's Vineyard Pinot Noir (Sonoma Coast)

Showing its coastal provenance, this wine is intensely forested and wrapped in black tea, clove and orange peel. Pomegranate flavor adds crispness and tang to the rich undertones of spicy oak and impressive structure. Virginie Boone. rating. 96. Price. $71,Buy Now. Designation. Susanna's Vineyard. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker...
DRINKS
winemag.com

Dry Creek Vineyard 2018 Merlot (Dry Creek Valley)

A smooth and well-integrated wine, with small amounts of Malbec, Cabernet Franc, Petit Verdot and Cabernet Sauvignon, this shows generous earthy, herbal components of clove, cedar and coffee bean—the fruit a mélange of blackberry and black currant that show balance and grace. Virginie Boone. rating. 90. Price. $40,Buy...
DRINKS

