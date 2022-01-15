J. Davies 2018 JD Cabernet Sauvignon (Diamond Mountain District)

This wine has seen some ups and downs the past few years, but this vintage is lovely, full of attractive, round peach, lychee, rosewater and ginger aromas that are perfumed but not over-the-top in boisterousness. The creaminess that's hinted on the nose is confirmed on the palate, where a slippery texture is lifted by juicy fruit and ginger spice. There's a bit of sulfur, and residual sugar too, but the work the Crawfords do in the winery with multiple fermentation vessels, wild yeast and partial malolactic fermentation to gain texture and complexity has paid off. Christina Pickard.

