Drinks

J. Davies 2018 JD Cabernet Sauvignon (Diamond Mountain District)

 5 days ago

Thick and rich in baked plum, black cherry and sweet oak, this is blended with 6% Malbec...

Antonelli 2015 Montefalco Sagrantino

Aromas of mature plum, pipe tobacco, forest floor and cedar waft out of the glass. On the brawny palate, the heat of evident alcohol accompanies steeped prune, licorice and dried cherry. Close-grained tannins give it a crushed velvet texture and firm of support. Kerin O’Keefe. rating. 92. Price. $40,Buy...
Walla Walla Vintners 2019 Cabernet Franc (Columbia Valley (WA))

Over the decades Walla Walla Vintners has hung its hat on making flat-out delicious wines, particularly Cabernet Franc, and with new Winemaker Derrek Vipond at the helm and this his inaugural vintage, the winery's future seems secure. Cherry, chocolate, herb and freshly brewed coffee aromas are followed by supple, sumptuous fruit flavors. It's thoroughly delightful. Sean P. Sullivan.
Fromm Winery 2020 Sauvignon Blanc (Marlborough)

This Sauvignon Blanc is hand-picked, whole bunch pressed and matured for five month on lees. It needs some air upon opening, but it offers a distinctive flinty, roasted nut character backed by citrus, stone fruit and white spice. The bone-dry palate speaks softly, the fruit taking a backseat to the chalky texture and crunchy acidity. This is a food-friendly bottling outside the typically boisterous Kiwi Sauvignon Blanc box. Christina Pickard.
Crown Point 2020 Estate Sauvignon Blanc (Happy Canyon of Santa Barbara)

This Sauvignon Blanc is the first release of a white wine for this ambitious estate, and it packs plenty of viscous power in a smoothly fresh package. Guava, bright citrus, grapefruit-peel and chiseled stone aromas show on the nose, while the grippy, acid-driven palate pops with baked apple, more guava and lightly tart citrus-flesh flavors. Matt Kettmann.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Zonte's Footstep 2019 Blackberry Patch Cabernet (Fleurieu)

This Cabernet, from the hilly, sea-swept Fleurieu region, offers a freshness and linearity that's sometimes lacking in neighboring warmer South Australian regions. Aromas of brambly red fruit, olives, cola and gravel lead to a palate that is full bodied but has a lovely lift of acidity, stony minerality and well-integrated, highly textural tannins. Drink now–2028. Christina Pickard.
Delta 2020 Cabernet Franc (California)

This well-balanced, well-built wine braces frank flavors of dark cherries and black currants with moderate tannins, while hints of cedar, black pepper and rosemary add nice complexity. Jim Gordon. rating. 90. Price. $15,Buy Now. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 13.5%. Bottle Size. 750 ml. Category. Red. User...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Loveblock 2020 Sauvignon Blanc (Marlborough)

This wine has seen some ups and downs the past few years, but this vintage is lovely, full of attractive, round peach, lychee, rosewater and ginger aromas that are perfumed but not over-the-top in boisterousness. The creaminess that's hinted on the nose is confirmed on the palate, where a slippery texture is lifted by juicy fruit and ginger spice. There's a bit of sulfur, and residual sugar too, but the work the Crawfords do in the winery with multiple fermentation vessels, wild yeast and partial malolactic fermentation to gain texture and complexity has paid off. Christina Pickard.
Michael David 2018 Inkblot Cabernet Franc (Lodi)

Nicely concentrated and ripe, this full-bodied, moderately tannic wine offers generous black-fruit and dark-chocolate flavors, good depth and a grippy but smooth texture. It was blended with small amounts of Cabernet Sauvignon and Petite Sirah, and aged in all French oak, 20% new. Best from 2024. Jim Gordon. rating. 92.
greatnorthwestwine.com

Skagit Crest Vineyard & Winery 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon, Horse Heaven Hills, $27

Chuck Jackson reaches into the old vine Cab plantings of Martinez Vineyard, established with cuttings from the original Block One in Mercer Ranches — now known as famed Champoux Vineyard. The nose is deep, dark and compelling with cassis, crushed peppercorn, tobacco and Horse Heaven graphite, while the palate provides flavors of black cherry, chocolate, blueberry and baking spices. Award: Bellingham Northwest (gold).
LIFESTYLE
J. Lohr 2020 Riverstone Chardonnay (Arroyo Seco)

This widely available wine is worth stocking for midweek enjoyment. Light aromas of lemon, honey, nectarine and crushed white rock lead into a palate of baked apple and lemon juice, all framed by a chalky structure. Matt Kettmann. rating. 90. Price. $14,Buy Now. Designation. Riverstone. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf...
Thirty-Seven 2018 Reserve Pinot Noir (Petaluma Gap)

High-toned, fresh and mineral-driven, this wine is cool and coastal in style, with quiet tannins wrapped around crisp pomegranate, rhubarb and forest tones. Virginie Boone. When you buy something through our link, we may earn a small commission. Wine Enthusiast does not accept money for editorial wine reviews. Read more about our policy.
Foretell 2016 Pinot Noir (Fort Ross-Seaview)

In this wine, earthy forest, black tea and black pepper lead the way to a fully concentrated core of thick tannin and bold black cherry and plum. Virginie Boone. When you buy something through our link, we may earn a small commission. Wine Enthusiast does not accept money for editorial wine reviews. Read more about our policy.
Salt of the Earth 2020 Rubino Moscato (California)

When the occasion calls for a sweet red wine that's low in alcohol and high in fresh, fruity, floral flavors, this wine fills the bill. It is drenched in tasty rose petals, raspberries, cloves and lychee fruit. Jim Gordon. rating. 90. Price. $12,Buy Now. Designation. Rubino. Winery. Print a Shelf...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Dry Creek Vineyard 2018 Merlot (Dry Creek Valley)

A smooth and well-integrated wine, with small amounts of Malbec, Cabernet Franc, Petit Verdot and Cabernet Sauvignon, this shows generous earthy, herbal components of clove, cedar and coffee bean—the fruit a mélange of blackberry and black currant that show balance and grace. Virginie Boone. rating. 90. Price. $40,Buy...
Lynmar Estate 2019 Susanna's Vineyard Pinot Noir (Sonoma Coast)

Showing its coastal provenance, this wine is intensely forested and wrapped in black tea, clove and orange peel. Pomegranate flavor adds crispness and tang to the rich undertones of spicy oak and impressive structure. Virginie Boone. rating. 96. Price. $71,Buy Now. Designation. Susanna's Vineyard. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker...
Falcone 2020 Chardonnay (Santa Maria Valley)

Delicate aromas of honeysuckle, lightly salted peach and toasted coconut show on the nose of this bottling from Bien Nacido Vineyard. The palate is fresh with Key lime and lemon zest at first, and then come richer apricot, nectarine and coconut flavors. Matt Kettmann. rating. 92. Price. $30,Buy Now. Variety.
Pisoni 2019 Estate Chardonnay (Santa Lucia Highlands)

There's a pleasant nutty quality to the nose of this bottling, alongside aromas of baked lemon, apricot and white flower. It's full bodied on the palate but not overly rich, as nectarine, ripe pear and baked apricot flavors are cut by a pinch of sea salt. Matt Kettmann. rating. 93.
Ridge 2019 Pagani Ranch Zinfandel (Sonoma Valley)

Aromas of wild sage and sunbaked earth lead to a smooth, supple texture and abundant ripe berry flavors in this full-bodied, well-balanced wine. Tart raspberry and rich blackberry mingle with very light smoky notes for good complexity. Best through 2028. Jim Gordon. rating. 93. Price. $40,Buy Now. Designation. Pagani Ranch.
