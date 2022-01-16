ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game 44: Magic vs. Mavericks GameThread

By Mike Cali
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho: Orlando Magic (8-35) at Dallas Mavericks (23-19) When: Saturday at 9:30 p.m. Magic: Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke, Robin Lopez. Mavericks: Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson,...

fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Didn't Want To Say He Was Better Than Magic Johnson And Larry Bird: "We Never Had The Opportunity To Play Against Each Other In Peak Years. I Like To Consider Myself Parallel To Them."

Michael Jordan, for many fans, is the greatest player in NBA history. What he was able to achieve through the course of his legendary career is nearly unparalleled. Not only was Jordan widely successful as a player. He was also an icon that helped the NBA reach heights that it had never seen before. But there are two stars that MJ could never put himself above.
CBS Sports

Knicks trade rumors: Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson on New York's radar, per report

The New York Knicks have been searching for a point guard for what seems like decades. They've been linked to Damian Lillard, but he isn't available. They signed Kemba Walker in the offseason, but he hasn't played well in New York. Derrick Rose has largely thrived as a Knick, but he is currently injured. That has forced the front office to continue searching outside of the organization for a floor general, and according to Marc Berman of the New York Post, they've identified a possible target in Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson. New York has contacted Dallas about Brunson in the past, and as one source told Berman, the Knicks "want him bad."
Magic vs. Blazers preview: Are the Magic close to turning a corner?

It’s been a busy start to the year for the Orlando Magic. Since January 2nd, their first game on the 2022 calendar, they’ve played eight times in fourteen nights, including three sets of back-to-backs and just a pair of dates in their own home building. Did I mention that seven of the eight have come against sides who project to make the playoffs come season’s end? I probably should have. It’s been a tough run!
Willie Cauley-Stein waived by Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks waived veteran center Willie Cauley-Stein over the weekend. Cauley-Stein averaged 1.9 points and 2.1 rebounds per game for the Mavericks this season. The Mavericks said they will continue to support Cauley-Stein as he deals with a personal situation. Here is Cauley-Stein talking about life with face tattoos:
Thunder vs. Mavericks - start time, preview, and game thread

The Oklahoma City Thunder are back in action on Monday as they take on the Dallas Mavericks. The Thunder (14-28) is coming off a 107-102 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, a game that indeed had in their hands, leading by 18 points at one point. If that isn’t a sign...
Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Tuesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their working relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to...
James Harden reportedly open to being traded by Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have barely had their “Big Three” on the floor together since they assembled what they thought would be a championship roster, and one of their superstar players is reportedly open to the idea of moving on. NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote on Monday that sources...
1990 Eastern Conference All-Star Starting Team Was Stacked

The 1990 Eastern Conference included a slew of legendary players. Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan was the leading vote-getter among the NBA, while the rest of the lineup featured four more future Hall of Famers. The reserves included Celtics legends Kevin McHale and Robert Parish, as well as first-time All-Stars Scottie Pippen, Reggie Miller, Joe Dumars, and Dennis Rodman.
