Everybody gets old eventually, but Us Again writer-director Zach Parrish wants everyone to appreciate what they have in the moment. Parrish uses only dance, no spoken words, in this Disney animated short which has been shortlisted for the Best Animated Short Film category at the Oscars this year. Us Again follows Art, an older man who has lost his sense of purpose and ignores his wife, Dot, when she tries to get him to leave the apartment and enjoy the day with her. He regrets the decision after she leaves, and walks onto the fire escape to see where she’s gone. Suddenly...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 8 DAYS AGO