Coming off a seven-point win at Purdue Northwest just two days before, the UW-Parkside men’s basketball team made sure the rematch Saturday wasn’t nearly as close. The teams faced off again, this time in the DeSimone Arena in a makeup game from New Year’s Day, and it was all Parkside, as the Rangers cruised to a 94-69 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference victory.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO