Tiffany Haddish’s First Memory of Bob Saget

Extra
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Extra’s’ Cheslie Kryst spoke with Tiffany Haddish, who remembered the...

extratv.com

Comments / 1

The Hollywood Gossip

Bob Saget: Cause of Death Revealed

Earlier this week, comedy and television fans across the nation and world were stunned and saddened by the unexpected death of Bob Saget. The actor and standup was just 65 years old. He was not suffering from any known health conditions, nor was he grappling with any substance abuse issues...
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Tiffany Haddish Says She's "Disappointed" in Common's Comments Following Split

Tiffany Haddish is opening up about her side of her breakup with Common. Speaking on Fox Soul's Hollywood Unlocked with Jason Lee, the comedian got candid about feeling disappointed following Common's comments about the end of their relationship, which began after the two met on the set of 2019 film The Kitchen and ended a year later.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Bob Saget
TMZ.com

Bob Saget Funeral Draws Big Crowd, Including 'Full House' Cast

Bob Saget was a reservoir of goodwill, and it showed Friday at his funeral, where so many people wanted to attend that the cemetery staff had to bring out folding chairs to handle the overflow. As we reported, Bob's funeral is being held at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery in...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jodie Sweetin Recalls Favorite Memories With ‘Wonderful’ Bob Saget In Beautiful Tribute

For over four decades, Bob Saget was known as her TV dad. Now Jodie Sweetin is saying good-bye. The news rocked the TV: Bob Saget, best known for his roles on Full House and America’s Funniest Home Videos, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday January 9 of unknown causes. The beloved TV actor was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, FL. The news saddened all he knew and loved him, especially his TV daughter Jodie Sweetin.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Bob Saget’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 3 Beautiful Daughters

The late TV and comedy icon had three daughters during his first marriage to Sherri Kramer. Find out everything you need to know about his three girls here. Bob Saget was perhaps best-known as one of the greatest TV dads of all time for his role as Danny Tanner in Full House. While fans loved seeing Danny raise his three daughters on the show, Bob was a father to three daughters of his own in real life. The comedian was married to his first wife Sherri Kramer, 65, from 1982 to 1997, and that marriage brought three beautiful girls: Aubrey, 34, Lara Melanie, 34, and Jennifer Belle, 29.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WBAL Radio

Tiffany Haddish reacts to Common's breakup comments, Anthony Anderson emotional about 'black-ish', & more

After Common recently explained that he broke up with Tiffany Haddish because of their busy schedules, the Night School star is now responding to his comments. Haddish gave her response on FOX SOUL'S Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored with Jason Lee after Lee interviewed Common. "I was very disappointed," she said or Common, "'cause that's not what you told me."
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

John Stamos Doesn’t ‘Accept’ Bob Saget’s Death: ‘I’m Not Going to Say Goodbye Yet’

Missing his friend. John Stamos shared a heart-wrenching update about how he’s coping with the loss of his Full House costar Bob Saget. “I’m not ready to accept that he’s gone — I’m not going to say goodbye yet,” the 58-year-old actor began on Monday, January 10, via Instagram. “I’m going to imagine him out there, still on the road, doing what he loves with all his heart and humor. He’s standing on stage, killing! Another two-hour set in front of a couple hundred of the luckiest people on the planet. They’re laughing so hard, they weep.”
CELEBRITIES
MarketRealist

Who Will Inherit Bob Saget’s Fortune?

Comedian and actor Bob Saget passed away Jan. 9, 2022, at the age of 65, leaving behind significant wealth for his heirs. His long career in television, standup comedy, and film brought him to an approximate $50 million net worth, according to CelebrityNetWorth. It’s likely that his surviving family members will inherit most of his estate.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Bob Saget’s Autopsy Completed

Bob Saget died unexpectedly on Sunday, and now his autopsy has been completed. Joshua Stephany, the chief medical examiner of Orange and Osceola Counties, stated in a press release, "An autopsy was performed this morning on Robert Lane Saget. Mr. Saget is a 65-year-old male, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room. At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play.”
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Bob Saget Funeral: 'Full House' Cast, John Mayer and More Attend Memorial

Bob Saget was surrounded by family and friends as he was laid to rest. ET learned that a private memorial service for the beloved comedian was held on Friday in Los Angeles. In attendance were Saget's Full House co-stars, including Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Candance Cameron Bure, John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Lori Loughlin, among others. The Olsen twins, who played Saget's character Danny Tanner's youngest daughter Michelle, were photographed standing together, while Cameron Bure was seen in the parking lot arriving at Mount Sinai Cemetery.
LOS ANGELES, CA

