FOLLOWUP: Rain City Clay gets ready to move into Brace Point Pottery in Arbor Heights

westseattleblog.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeb Schwartzkopf had cause to celebrate tonight. She was in the spotlight at a show with dozens of artists exhibiting at the future location of her Rain City Clay studios. It’s at 4208 SW 100th, the longtime Arbor Heights home of Brace Point Pottery, whose owner Loren...

westseattleblog.com

westseattleblog.com

FOLLOWUP: City’s initial plans for Highland Park Way post-landslides

(SDOT photo, Tuesday afternoon) Two lanes of Highland Park Way will remain closed until at least tomorrow, SDOT says, in the aftermath of two landslides (Friday and Tuesday). That’s a “safety precaution due to the risk of more landslides while it continues to rain,” according to spokesperson Ethan Bergerson. So what’s being done to address the ongoing risk? Bergerson says SDOT is working with Seattle Parks – which owns much of the slope alongside the uphill lanes – “to plan temporary erosion-control measures now, as well as to promote more vegetation in the spring.” Among those measures are “concrete blocks at the base of the hill to support and hold back the land” – those were installed before the road was partly reopened last night. In spring, when conditions are better for vegetation growth, the plan includes hydroseeding the slope “to protect the near surface soils.”
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

FOLLOWUP: Lowman Beach Park night work continues

Thanks to Mike Munson for the photo of a delivery today at Lowman Beach Park. His photo and an area resident’s report of bright lights overnight last night are reminders that night work on the shore-restoration project continues, as previewed in a Seattle Parks announcement two weeks ago. We asked Parks today what’s happening now; spokesperson Karen O’Connor replied, “The night work started last week. The Contractor was working on shoring and preparation around the area for the new precast seawall. This week, a few more night shifts will occur to set precast wall and cap in place.” They’re working during late-night low-low tides. If anyone in the area has questions about the night work, she said, they can email lowmanbeach@seattle.gov.
SEATTLE, WA
ironcountyreporter.com

Getting ready at Camp Batawagama

CRYSTAL FALLS — The years 2020 and 2021 have been packed full of renovations and improvements to Camp Bataagama’s facilities. The projects for camp this Winter/Spring will include the construction of the new C-Unit boy’s latrine and the replacement of the main waterline coming from the west side of Pentoga Trail boring 1,200 feet into the center of Camp. This line will replace the original line…
CRYSTAL FALLS, MI
1051thebounce.com

Another Michigan Restaurant Staple Closes Its Doors

Just when you think restaurants are starting to boom again following the past two years, we get word that another local favorite is closing its doors for good. I’m looking forward to the day all the restaurant-related news stories are about new, locally-owned establishments popping up and finding success throughout Michigan and the rest of America.
westseattleblog.com

Also at Lincoln Park: Unusual bird sighting

Before sunset, we got multiple reports (thanks to Megan for the photo) about that rooster, seen and heard in upper Lincoln Park. Not likely it’s a lost pet, as they’re against city rules. We advised reporting to Seattle Animal Shelter but they’re closed for the holiday. Auntie...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 8 notes

(Foggy Friday photo by Jerry Simmons) Welcome to the weekend. Here’s what to know as it begins:. –Repaving work on SW 106th between 32nd and 106th all weekend. -If you’re going to/from Harbor Island, possible minor traffic impacts on SW Manning and E. Klickitat related to bridge work platform rigging and hoisting.
SEATTLE, WA
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling city crews brace for tonight’s snowfall

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)- If you’re hitting the road tonight, be careful. Wheeling city crews are bracing for the first accumulating snowfall of the season. It’s snow covered out there, but what’s driving in it like? If you’re driving home from work or have late-night errands, be careful. Meanwhile, city crews are busy at work. […]
WHEELING, WV
Nashville Parent

Get Ready to Move at New Discovery Center Exhibit

The Discovery Center at Murfree Spring invites visitors to jump into an action-packed family adventure with its new featured exhibit, Run! Jump! Fly! Adventures in Action™, which opens Saturday, Jan. 15. The exhibit is included with admission and free for members. More information is available at explorethedc.org/run-jump-fly. Run! Jump!...
WJBF.com

Get Ready! Vipir 6 Alert Sunday. Heavy rain, wind, Freezing rain. – The latest click here.

We are tracking the first major Winter storm to move into the southeast. This system will track just to our north, however parts of the CSRA will feel it’s impact with heavy rain, gusty winds, freezing rain and sleet. Much of the winter type weather will be in a line along I-20 and areas North. Augusta – Aiken with areas south receiving all rain. Click the video above for the complete forecast. Stay with NewsChannel 6 all weekend long for the very latest.
AUGUSTA, GA
westseattleblog.com

RAPIDRIDE H LINE: Station sighting

Thanks to Joseph for the photo. The familiar red-highlighted RapidRide station framework is appearing on Delridge Way, eight months before the scheduled conversion of Metro Route 120 to the RapidRide H Line. This work is under way on southbound Delridge just south of SW Andover. As shown on the map of the West Seattle section of the H Line, this will be the northernmost station:
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Wednesday watch

Cloudy forecast today, some rain expected, high near 50. Metro is on a regular weekday schedule. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of trip cancellations. West Seattle and Vashon Water Taxi routes are back to their regular schedules. Ferries: WSF continues a two-boat schedule on the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth run. Check here for alerts/updates.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

From earthquake readiness to orca history to local businesses, and beyond, @ Morgan Community Association’s January meeting

The Morgan Community Association‘s quarterly meetings are always information-packed. Last night, MoCA’s online meeting spanned an especially wide range of topics:. (King County Assessor’s Office photo) NEW BUILDING OWNER: MoCA invited Tim Overland, new owner of the Ivy Court mixed-use building (6525 California SW), to appear. He...
SEATTLE, WA
Woodlands Online& LLC

Pottery Wheel & Clay for Adults

Enrollment is always open! Jump in at any time! Join us in this class to learn about the different stages clay goes through during the making process, as well as the tools and techniques used to create wheel thrown and hand-built pottery. We'll teach you how to design and glaze your pieces, and you’ll be able to use everything you make once you’ve finished. $195/month.
HOBBIES
westseattleblog.com

BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Gyros on Alki Avenue now open

Six weeks after we first mentioned Gyros on Alki Avenue was on the way, it’s open. After a tip from Tina (thank you!), we went down to verify. The space at 2716 Alki Avenue SW was home to Phoenecia until December 2018 (they of course are now in The Junction). Gyros on Alki Avenue will be open 10 am-9 pm daily, seven days a week. No website but here’s the menu board – click the photos for a closer look – note they have coffee, too:
