How The LEO Token Economy Sparks Community-Driven Growth

Data-led information and 5G networks may open up a new horizon in the digital world. Here are some trends to look out for. The pandemic has heralded a new digital era. Companies that were not so digitally savvy and preferred manual operations, have been shaken out of their comfort zone; with little or no choice they have undergone a makeover and 'online' has become the catchword for many of their processes. Then, those companies that are already digitally on-track, have taken their digital outlook to a new level. In the midst of all this, there’s more and more of these digital applications in almost every segment of the organisation, thereby making them data rich. A data-rich environment may lead to new beginnings; in-house teams could develop a data strategy and make sense of the data. This is an exercise in itself, and chat-bots, voice assistants and robots are likely to spring up from it. The data could probably help the company gauge their customers and scale-up production accordingly; from warehousing to distribution, data can help improve operations through real-time monitoring, which can scale-up revenue streams.

INDIA ・ 5 DAYS AGO