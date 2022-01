The Bulldogs traveled to Eastern on Friday night. The Bulldogs came out firing on all cylinders with three players hitting three-pointers in the first quarter. Kyle Pickard hit two three-pointers, Koda Allen added one, and Troy Smith added another all in the first quarter. The Bulldogs sharp shooting gave them an early lead after the first quarter 15-8. The Eastern Comets stormed back in the second quarter with 23 points of their own taking a 1 point lead going into halftime.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO