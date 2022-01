As vlogging has evolved from a hobbyist pursuit to a leading (and lucrative) form of media, so too have the production values. The best vlogging cameras are versatile, compact, and able to shoot in a variety of conditions - from studio cameras for product reviews, to image-stabilising outdoor cameras for walking and talking.Smartphones have improved to the point that many entry-level video makers can produce brilliant content with the camera they’ve got in their pocket. But vloggers who want to set themselves apart with better picture quality or by using different lenses in interesting ways have traditionally turned to high-end...

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO