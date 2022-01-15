ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation And Its Crazy Dividend Yields

Cover picture for the articleLabrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation offers exposure to iron ore prices and to the production of Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOCC). Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (OTCPK:LIFZF) is a Canadian R&S company fully focused on iron ore. It owns 15.1% of Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOCC), a major iron...

gcaptain.com

Rio Tinto Sees Soft Iron Ore Shipments in 2022

Jan 18 (Reuters) – Rio Tinto forecast slightly weaker-than-expected 2022 iron ore shipments on Tuesday, citing tight labor market conditions and production delays from the new greenfields mine at Gudai-Darri project. The world’s biggest iron ore producer said it expects to ship between 320 million and 335 million tonnes...
Iron ore price recovers despite economic weakness in China

The iron ore price recovered from losses on Tuesday even as consumption by the construction sector remained weak in China, with mills cutting production ahead of holidays. According to Fastmarkets MB, benchmark 62% Fe fines imported into Northern China were changing hands for $127.65 a tonne during morning trading, up 1.6% compared to Monday’s closing.
BHP flags COVID-19 disruption risk as iron ore output rises 5%

(Reuters) -BHP Group posted a 5% rise in second-quarter iron ore production, driven by strong performance at its Jimblebar mine and ramped up production at South Flank, but warned of possible disruptions in Western Australia due to rising COVID-19 cases. The proposed easing of Western Australia’s border restrictions on Feb....
Chimera Investment: Dividend Yield And Safety In Focus

With an almost 9% dividend yield, Chimera Investment Corp. appears attractive to many income-oriented investors, especially under a low-rate environment. You may find the almost 9% dividend yield (8.95% as of this writing) from Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM) attractive, especially in a yield-starved environment. We are currently in a secularly low-interest-rate environment. The 10-year Treasury bond yields only about 1.7% as I write this article. At the same time, inflation is surging and essentially makes effective bonds yield negative. Under these contexts, a 9% yield is indeed very appealing.
Vale up to hold from sell at RBC - higher for longer iron ore price

Royal Bank of Canada analyst Tyler Broda upgrades Vale (NYSE:VALE) to hold from sell on the back of a higher long-term iron ore price assumption. RBC takes the long-term iron ore price assumption to $75 from $65 on structural cost inflation, and increases 1H 2022 prices to $122 from $85 on supply issues related to heavy rains; furthermore, the bank incorporates a weaker BRL assumption - taken together, the NAV increases to $20.49 from $14.71.
SilverCrest Metals: An Emerging Producer At A Very Reasonable Price

SilverCrest Metals was one of the worst-performing silver miners last year and has found itself in negative territory to start 2022, despite a very favorable position in the Lassonde Curve. 2021 was a year to forget for investors in the Silver Miners Index (SIL), with the index giving up all...
Enterprise Products Partners: Worried About Inflation, Buy Their 8% Yield For Protection

After years of stagnated inflation, 2022 has seen investors becoming worried about inflation possibly surging and overshooting central bank targets. After years of stagnated and often almost non-existent inflation, 2022 has seen investors becoming worried about inflation with concerns that it may overshoot and surge higher, which poses a new risk for income investors. Thankfully, the midstream giant, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) offers investors a chance to buy their high 7.75% distribution yield for protection since they actually stand to benefit if inflation surges. This article also provides a follow-up analysis to my previous article by reassessing their fundamentals for any changes since the previous analysis was conducted, along with the impacts from their upcoming Navitas Midstream acquisition.
The Gorman-Rupp Company: Fair Value For A Pump-Centric Enterprise

The Gorman-Rupp Company is a niche industrial products firm focused on the manufacture and sale of pumps. In the industrial space, you will find all sorts of businesses with all sorts of areas of focus. One interesting example is a company called The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). With a very particular niche on the pump market, the business offers investors a unique opportunity to buy what could almost be considered a single product enterprise. Having said that, there are some downsides to the business. Although profits and cash flows have been consistent in recent years, the same can also be said of revenue. The company is exhibiting no real growth in the grand scheme of things and while shares are priced at might normally be considered attractive, they probably shouldn't be when you consider the lack of upside the company has achieved in recent years. All things considered, Gorman-Rupp is not a bad company, but it is not a great one either. It probably is more or less fairly valued, meaning that there are likely better opportunities on the market to be had at this time.
Swim In Cash With These 2 Big Dividends

Cash flow is essential to our day to day lives, we can't ignore it in retirement. I know it's the middle of winter for those of us living in the Northern Hemisphere. That means cold weather and dreaming of warmth again. Yet when summer comes, we often spend a large portion of our time looking for a way to "cool off" and beat the heat.
My Dividend Portfolio: December 2021 Update - 100 Holdings, 27 Buys, 1 Sell

Inflation concerns have started to affect market sentiment, but it is highly uncertain if that will lead to a real market correction or just some short-term dips. Starting in May, I have been reducing the volume of my monthly investment activity given elevated valuations and my desire to save cash either for investment or some other endeavors. The stock markets have been very kind to me over the last couple of years as I did manage to build some decent positions at a good cost basis. Nowadays, however, while the markets are continuing to move up with every dip getting bought ferociously, I hardly see any attractive prices.
China 2021 iron ore imports retreat from record on steel curbs

China’s iron ore imports dropped in 2021, down 4.3% from the previous year’s record annual high, as steel production curbs imposed to combat pollution dented demand and pulled prices of the key steelmaking material off historical highs. The world’s top iron ore consumer brought in 1.12 billion tonnes...
Global WholeHealth Partners declares stock dividend

Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCPK:GWHP) declares a special one-time dividend of two shares of common stock for each one share of common stock. Payable April 1; for shareholders of record March 31. See GWHP Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
