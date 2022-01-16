ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Arians leads South Dakota State in romp past Denver, 80-62

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Alex Arians scored 19 points and led...

kion546.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
WNCT

Davis, Bacot lead North Carolina past Georgia Tech 88-65

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot tied his career high with 29 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, RJ Davis scored 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting, and North Carolina cruised to a 88-65 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday night. Bacot made 10 of 16 from the field and 9 of 9 from the free-throw […]
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summit League#Ap#Jackrabbits
Brookings Register

SDSU men beat Denver 80-62, improve to 6-0 in conference play

BROOKINGS – For the first time in program history, the South Dakota State men’s basketball team is 6-0 in the Summit League. The Jackrabbits led the whole game and defeated Denver 80-62 on Saturday afternoon. Baylor Scheierman opened the game with a 3-pointer. It was his 10th-straight make...
BROOKINGS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
MyNorthwest.com

Marshall leads Tennessee State over Tennessee Tech 80-64

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Carlos Marshall Jr. had 19 points as Tennessee State got past Tennessee Tech 80-64 on Monday. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. added 18 points, Dedric Boyd chipped in 16 and Kassim Nicholson had 12 points for Tennessee State (7-10, 2-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Keishawn Davidson and Daniel...
COLLEGE SPORTS
kion546.com

Gobert has double-double, Jazz beat Nuggets 125-102

DENVER (AP) — Rudy Gobert had 18 points and 19 rebounds in his return to Utah’s lineup, Donovan Mitchell scored 31 points and the Jazz beat the Denver Nuggets 125-102. Bojan Bogdanovic finished with 21 points to help the Jazz end a four-game skid. Gobert had missed the previous five games after testing positive for COVID-19. Nikola Jokic finished with 25 points, 15 rebounds and 14 assists for his second triple-double in two days to lead Denver. He tied Russell Westbrook for the most in the NBA this season with nine and now has 66 in his career. Aaron Gordon scored 20 points and Will Barton added 16 for the Nuggets.
NBA
kion546.com

Towns carries Timberwolves past Curry-less Warriors, 119-99

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 26 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 119-99 victory over the worn-out Golden State Warriors, who played without star Steph Curry on Sunday night. Jaylen Nowell scored 17 points and Malik Beasley added in 16 on five second-half 3-pointers on an especially productive night for the reserves. The Timberwolves outscored a Warriors team wrapping up a four-game trip 40-19 in the last 16 minutes. Jordan Poole scored 20 points and Jonathan Kuminga had 19 points for the Warriors. They played again without Draymond Green and lost for the fifth time in seven games.
NBA
kion546.com

Kiss scores 31, Bryant rolls past St. Francis 82-52

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Peter Kiss had 31 points, nine rebounds and six assists to lead Bryant to an 82-52 rout of St. Francis of Pennsylvania. Charles Pride added 18 points for the Bulldogs. Myles Thompson led the Red Flash (5-12, 1-5) with 14 points.
COLLEGE SPORTS
kion546.com

Athletes Unlimited has 11 WNBA players on basketball roster

Kelsey Mitchell, Lexie Brown and Mercedes Russell were the latest three WNBA players to sign up for the inaugural Athletes Unlimited Basketball season. In all 11 players who played in the WNBA last season are among the 44 players who will compete in the player-run league that will begin Jan. 26 in Las Vegas. Mitchell, who was the No. 2 pick by the Indiana Fever in 2018, has been a top-10 scorer in the league the past two seasons. Brown was a member of the WNBA champion Chicago Sky this past season. Russell won two titles with Seattle.
BASKETBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy