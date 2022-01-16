Archambault scores 25 in South Dakota's rout of Omaha

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will make another effort Friday to convince Russia to back away from its aggressive positioning around Ukraine, but the low expectations for success are reflected in the U.S.' decision this week to surge lethal weaponry to Ukraine's military in an effort to quickly shore up its defenses.
The House Select Committee investigating the January 6th insurrection at the Capitol sent a letter to Ivanka Trump, another sign the investigation is closing in on Trump's inner circle. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane reports from the Capitol.
LONDON (AP) — Adele has postponed a 24-date Las Vegas residency hours before it was to start, citing delivery delays and coronavirus illness in her crew. The chart-topping British singer said she was “gutted” and promised to reschedule the shows. In a video message posted on social...
Comedian Louie Anderson, who won an Emmy for his work on "Baskets" in 2016, has died. He was 68. The news comes just days after news that he was undergoing treatment for cancer, Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), in a Las Vegas hospital. Anderson's agent, Glenn Schwartz, said the actor...
A federal judge in Texas on Friday blocked President Biden 's mandate for federal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the latest blow to the White House's vaccination efforts. Judge Jeffrey Brown, who was appointed by former President Trump , wrote that the order exceeded the president's authority. The...
SANAA, Yemen (AP) — A Saudi-led coalition airstrike hit a prison run by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on Friday, killing at least 70 detainees and wounding dozens, a rebel minister said. The strike was part of a pounding aerial offensive that hours earlier knocked the Arab world’s poorest country off the internet.
Prosecutors in the trial of three former Minneapolis police officers on civil rights charges in George Floyd’s killing are asking the judge to open at least parts of a hearing on the admissibility of some evidence
The music world is mourning the death of "Bat Out of Hell" singer Meat Loaf. His death was announced in a statement posted on his official Facebook page early Friday morning. A cause of death is unknown at this time. The singer and actor, born Marvin Lee Aday, sold more...
An American Airlines flight to London returned to Miami after a passenger refused to follow the federal requirement to wear a face mask, according to the airline. The airline called Miami police, and officers escorted a woman off the plane at Miami International Airport Wednesday evening without incident. A spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department said American Airlines staff dealt “administratively” with the passenger.
WASHINGTON — Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Thursday called the Supreme Court case involving Texas' restrictive abortion law a "disaster" and a "grave disservice to women in Texas" in a dissent that ripped into state officials and criticized some of her fellow justices. Sotomayor issued the sharply worded dissent to...
