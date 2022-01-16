ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'The Walking Dead': 10 Characters That Should Have Survived Until The End

By Jord Tury
Collider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMC's long-standing series The Walking Dead is just about ready to mop up its final stories and tie a knot in the apocalypse, meaning Season 11 will be the last. Of course, having eleven seasons to chew through over a steady twelve-year tenure, has meant we've seen our fair share of...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Madison returns to Fear the Walking Dead

Fans of Fear the Walking Dead received good news for fans of Madison Clark. On a recent episode of Talking Dead, Kim Dickens announced that she would be returning to the series as Madison for the second half of season seven. In the season four finale, Madison made a sacrificial...
TV SERIES
FanSided

When does The Walking Dead return in 2022 on AMC?

Fans of the long-running series The Walking Dead look ahead to the eleventh season with bittersweet emotions. As fans long for the next episode to find out what will happen next, especially with the part one finale cliffhangers, they know each episode brings the inevitable final episode of the series closer. The question on viewers’ minds is when will The Walking Dead return to AMC?
TV SERIES
Collider

‘Vikings: Valhalla’ Creator Jeb Stuart Reveals How the New Netflix Series Is Different From ‘Vikings’ and Teases Season 2

If you were a fan of Michael Hirsch’s Vikings series and wished the series had continued in some way, I’ve got some great news to share, Netflix has made a new Vikings series, Vikings: Valhalla, that takes place one hundred years later and it starts streaming February 25th. Created by Jeb Stuart, the new series follows the exploits and adventures of some of the most notable (and infamous) names in Norse history. Chief among them is revered Viking ruler Harald Hardrada (Leo Suter), along with the explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett) and Old Norse religious leader Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), the son and daughter of Vikings’ Erik the Red. Vikings: Valhalla also stars Bradley Freegard (King Canute), Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Olaf Haraldsson), Caroline Henderson (Jarl Haakon), Laura Berlin (Emma of Normandy), David Oakes (Earl of Godwin), Louis Davison (Prince Edmund), Bosco Hogan (King Aethelred II), Asbjørn Krogh Nissen (Jarl Kåre), Pollyanna McIntosh (Aelfgifu of Northampton), and Soren Pilmark (King Sweyn Forkbeard).
TV SERIES
FanSided

Who is Georgie in The Walking Dead series?

The Walking Dead series will see an end to its 11 seasons run at the end of 2022. As the storylines come to a close, many characters have never made another appearance in the series. One who comes to mind is Georgie, who viewers met in season eight. Georgie, played...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Rooker
Person
Lauren Cohan
Person
Norman Reedus
Person
Steven Yeun
Person
Matt Lintz
Person
Melissa Mcbride
Person
Chandler Riggs
Person
Andrew Lincoln
Person
Michael Cudlitz
FanSided

Walking Dead fandom celebrates Norman Reedus’ birthday

The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus can’t help but feel the love with the outpour of birthday wishes he receives from family, friends and co-workers. Twitter was abuzz with birthday wishes from fans, including fan art and videos specifically created to celebrate his 53rd birthday. If you search his name on Twitter, there is a never-ending string of well wishes.
CELEBRITIES
FanSided

The Walking Dead season 11: Will we see the CRM?

The Civic Republic Military has become front and center in The Walking Dead universe. The spin-off series The Walking Dead World Beyond was centered around this organization and revealed more information about it. The CRM has also been seen in Fear the Walking Dead, mainly in Althea’s story. Will this group be featured in the final season of The Walking Dead?
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Bull’ to End After Six Seasons on CBS

“Bull” is ending after six seasons on CBS. Season 6 of the series began airing in October 2021 with the finale to air in the coming months. Series star Michael Weatherly announced on Twitter that he would be leaving the show to “pursue new creative challenges” after leading the legal drama these past six years. “Hello all! It’s been my privilege to play Dr Jason Bull but after 6 Seasons of incredible storylines, I’ve decided it’s time to pursue new creative challenges and bring his story to a close,” Weatherly wrote. “It has been an honor to work with this talented cast,...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walking Dead#Amc#Whisperers
Collider

10 of the Scariest 'The Walking Dead' Moments

The final season of The Walking Dead is set to wrap in 2022, no less than twelve years after its debut. The series has shifted show runners, killed off countless characters, and thought up endless ways to pit humans against the undead, and, perhaps more importantly, each other. It might be the human drama that kept us tuning in for more, but this was never a series that let us feel too comfortable becoming attached to a character. Even fan favorites like Glen, Siddiq, and Beth were not safe from the zombie apocalypse, while central characters like Rick Grimes made pretty some controversial moves along the way.
TV SERIES
FanSided

The Mist has many Walking Dead connections

The Walking Dead has aired since 2010, and during that time, actors have come and gone, primarily due to death, which is expected in a ZA. While viewing a new movie or show, a random Walking Dead actor appears, and it’s very cool seeing them in the wild. One movie that has many Walking Dead ties is The Mist.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
FanSided

Tales of the Walking Dead starts filming in Georgia

AMC has made many announcements of spin-offs and movies in The Walking Dead universe. Many fans are skeptical about the additional series since the promised movies have yet to be made. But, hold on, The Gainesville Times has some great news about Tales of the Walking Dead. Filming for this series will start in Buford, Georiga, this month.
GEORGIA STATE
FanSided

Tales of the Walking Dead showrunner: “Here we go”

The third spin-off of The Walking Dead series, Tales of the Walking Dead, has officially commenced filming in Buford, Georgia. Showrunner Channing Powell posted on Instagram to commemorate the event. In the summer of 2021, Powell was announced as showrunner for the new spin-off. Since season four, she has been...
TV SERIES
FanSided

Fear the Walking Dead Theory: Do the Stalkers have Madison?

Madison Clark is returning to Fear The Walking Dead, but where has she been? Do the Stalkers have her captive? In this theory, I try to find out. Not long ago, I asked how Madison survived her “death” in Fear The Walking Dead season four, where she’s been, and why she hasn’t tried to find or contact Alicia or Strand. How Madison survived still escapes me, and I’ve thought more about where she’s been and about why she hasn’t contacted Alicia or Strand since Dell Diamond Stadium fell. I started asking myself another question: What if she can’t?
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy