There’s a lot to get into today, so let’s nix the intro and get right into it. It was a chalk weekend in the AFC as all of the favorites handled their business and advanced to the divisional round. Burrow and the Bengals snapped a 31-year drought for Cincinnati, the Bills put on a clinic and sent the master Bill Belichick packing, and the Chiefs bid farewell to Ben Roethlisberger on Sunday night.

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO