MLB

Mets to hire Glenn Sherlock as bench coach

By Vasilis Drimalitis
Amazin' Avenue
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mets will be hiring Glenn Sherlock as Buck Showalter’s bench coach, according to Jon Heyman. Sherlock is no stranger to Citi Field or the Mets, as he served as the club’s third base coach in 2017 and...

www.amazinavenue.com

MLB

