ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Congo Basin peatlands have trapped years' worth of carbon. How can they be protected?

By NPR
wyomingpublicmedia.org
 5 days ago

There's a particular kind of tropical rainforest in Central Africa. A huge swath of the Congo River Basin is full of peat. In fact, scientists discovered only five years ago that the peatlands span a region the size of England. Trapped underneath that peat is 30 billion metric tons of carbon,...

www.wyomingpublicmedia.org

Comments / 0

Related
wyomingpublicmedia.org

Top scientists say Africa may have reached a less threatening phase of COVID

Here in the U.S., there's a lot of discussion about what it would take for the coronavirus to become endemic - in other words, a more predictable seasonal virus like the flu or common cold. Well, in Africa, top scientists say much of the continent may have already reached that less-threatening phase. NPR's Nurith Aizenman reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Low NO and variable CH fluxes from tropical forest soils of the Congo Basin

Globally, tropical forests are assumed to be an important source of atmospheric nitrous oxide (N2O) and sink for methane (CH4). Yet, although the Congo Basin comprises the second largest tropical forest and is considered the most pristine large basin left on Earth, in situ N2O and CH4 flux measurements are scarce. Here, we provide multi-year data derived from on-ground soil flux (n"‰="‰1558) and riverine dissolved gas concentration (n"‰="‰332) measurements spanning montane, swamp, and lowland forests. Each forest type core monitoring site was sampled at least for one hydrological year between 2016 - 2020 at a frequency of 7-14 days. We estimate a terrestrial CH4 uptake (in kg CH4-C haâˆ’1 yrâˆ’1) for montane (âˆ’4.28) and lowland forests (âˆ’3.52) and a massive CH4 release from swamp forests (non-inundated 2.68; inundated 341). All investigated forest types were a N2O source (except for inundated swamp forest) with 0.93, 1.56, 3.5, and âˆ’0.19"‰kg N2O-N haâˆ’1 yrâˆ’1 for montane, lowland, non-inundated swamp, and inundated swamp forests, respectively.
SCIENCE
Telegraph

How households can help protect the environment in 2022

Many of us have decided that in 2022, we will make more of an effort to do our bit and help protect the environment, but it's not always easy knowing where to start. Lots of us were spurred on by Cop26, which ran in November 2021 with the aim of reducing the worst impacts of climate change. The agreement, although not legally binding, saw participating countries set a global agenda promising to tackle emissions of carbon dioxide; reduce the use of coal; phase out fossil fuel subsidies and support poorer countries to switch to clean energy.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ari Shapiro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Congo Basin#Peat#Congo River#Forest Protection
Fortune

‘Flurona’ has hit the U.S. Here’s what it is and the symptoms

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When news broke that an unvaccinated pregnant woman in Israel tested positive for both the coronavirus and the common flu at the same time earlier this week, it sent shock waves through the medical community and introduced a new term into the COVID-19 lexicon: “Flurona.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

China’s Xi threatens ‘catastrophic consequences’ if China confronted

Chinese leader Xi Jinping threatened on Monday that a confrontation with China would only result in “catastrophic consequences.”. During a speech before the virtual-only Davos World Economic Forum, Xi said the world needs to move away from what he called a “Cold War mentality.”. “Our world today is...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
Scotland
BGR.com

Scientists think they figured out when the Sun will explode and kill us all

Our Sun isn’t quite as old as other stars out there. However, scientists are already trying to pinpoint exactly when the Sun will die. Of course, it isn’t as simple as throwing out a date. After all, we’re working with a massive ball of energy that we’ve still barely managed to scratch the surface of exploring. However, scientists have managed to figure out a few key points about the Sun’s future, including the end of its current life phase.
ASTRONOMY
AFP

Ozone pollution costs Asia billions in lost crops: study

Persistently high levels of ozone pollution in Asia are costing China, Japan and South Korea an estimated $63 billion annually in lost rice, wheat and maize crops, a new study says. They found a mean of 33 percent of China's wheat crop is lost annually because of ozone pollution, with 28 percent lost in South Korea and 16 percent for Japan.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Pakistan pilot refuses to fly after emergency landing because shift had ended

A Pakistan pilot refused to complete a journey because his shift ended after the plane had to make an emergency landing.A plane with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the country’s national air carrier, was scheduled to leave Riyadh in Saudi Arabia on Sunday and fly to Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan. The PIA pilot, however, had to make an emergency landing shortly after take off at Saudi Arabia’s Dammam airport due to bad weather conditions.The pilot then refused to fly, saying his shift hours had ended, according to The Express Tribune.The sudden turn of events led to brief chaos after agitated...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

China forcibly returned nearly 10,000 in overseas crackdown: report

Beijing has forced nearly 10,000 Chinese overseas nationals to return since 2014 using coercive means outside the justice system, according to a new report. Safeguard Defenders cited government data in its estimate that almost 10,000 Chinese nationals had been forcibly returned since 2014.
CHINA
The Conversation U.S.

What causes a tsunami? An ocean scientist explains the physics of these destructive waves

On Jan. 15, 2022, the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano in Tonga erupted, sending a tsunami racing across the Pacific Ocean in all directions. As word of the eruption spread, government agencies on surrounding islands and in places as far away as New Zealand, Japan and even the U.S. West Coast issued tsunami warnings. Only about 12 hours after the initial eruption, tsunami waves a few feet tall hit California shorelines – more than 5,000 miles away from the eruption. I’m a physical oceanographer who studies waves and turbulent mixing in the ocean. Tsunamis are one of my favorite topics to teach my...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy