ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Tom Lawrence at the double as resurgent Derby brush aside Blades

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA terrific Tom Lawrence double earned battling Derby a 2-0 win at...

www.fourfourtwo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Chelsea need to ‘recharge batteries’ after draw with Brighton – Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea need to “recharge the batteries” after blaming tiredness for their lacklustre performance in the 1-1 Premier League draw at Brighton The European champions’ fading title hopes suffered another setback after Hakim Ziyech’s first-half opener was cancelled out by stand-in Albion skipper Adam Webster.Chelsea topped the table as recently as the start of last month but have spectacularly fallen out of contention having now won just two of their nine top-flight outings since.Blues boss Tuchel once again bemoaned his club’s punishing schedule and now plans to give his players two days off ahead of Sunday’s home game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Jacob Brown and Tom Ince on target as Stoke continue strong away form at Hull

Stoke recorded a fourth away win from their last five road trips as Jacob Brown and Tom Ince secured a dominant 2-0 triumph at Hull in the Championship. The Potters have kept clean sheets in each of that impressive quartet of contests, with 39-year-old former England international Phil Jagielka inspiring the latest shut-out during an assured debut for the club following his switch from Derby.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Lawrence
fourfourtwo.com

Chris Mueller did not leave Orlando on best of terms before Hibernian switch

Chris Mueller admits his desperation to join Hibernian caused him to leave former club Orlando on bad terms. The American striker agreed a pre-contract with the Easter Road club last July and was hopeful a deal could have been done to bring him to Edinburgh for the start of this season.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Win takes Leicester off foot of WSL table

Leicester moved off the bottom of the WSL table after a 1-0 win against Brighton. The win is the second of of the season for Lydia Bedford’s side, while the result sees Brighton suffer their fourth consecutive league loss this season.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

New owners and Eddie Howe have plenty of work to do – state of play at Newcastle

Newcastle once again find themselves pitched into the thick of a battle for Premier League survival despite their new-found status as one of football’s richest clubs. With 18 games to play and having won only one of their 20 league fixtures to date, the Magpies remain entrenched in the drop zone and although they have not been cut adrift, a continuation of their current form could prove fatal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home#Sheffield United
fourfourtwo.com

Chelsea report: Blues considering Ivan Perisic bid

Chelsea are reportedly weighing up an approach for Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic before the end of the transfer window. With Ben Chilwell potentially out for the rest of the season, Thomas Tuchel has been left short of options at left wing-back. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Aberdeen have trio back for Rangers clash

Aberdeen have Scott Brown, Matty Kennedy and Dylan McGeouch back from illness and injury for the visit of cinch Premiership champions Rangers. Marley Watkins faces several weeks out with a foot injury while long-term absentees Mikey Devlin and Andy Considine remain on the sidelines.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sheffield United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
fourfourtwo.com

Manchester United report: Bruno Fernandes to leave in shock exit

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes could be set for a shock departure from Old Trafford. The Express are reporting that the Portuguese attacker's contract talks – which are believed to have commenced in November last year – have not been as fruitful as both parties would have liked and that a deal has not been reached.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Robbie Neilson urges Hearts fans to keep focus on drive for European football

Robbie Neilson wants Hearts fans to focus on driving the Jambos into Europe rather than on John Souttar’s decision to depart. A section of the Tynecastle support are unhappy that the 25-year-old Scotland defender has signed a pre-contract agreement with Rangers to join the Ibrox club in the summer.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Sunderland and Lincoln charged by FA following touchline fracas

Sunderland and Lincoln have both been charged by the FA after a fracas occurred on the touchline during their game last week. The incident took place in stoppage time after a Chris Maguire hat-trick put Lincoln 3-1 up against the Black Cats, who were reduced to 10 men following Carl Winchester’s dismissal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Graham Potter happy at ‘ambitious’ Brighton after links to Everton job

Brighton boss Graham Potter insists he is very happy at one of the Premier League’s “best-run clubs” amid reports linking him with the vacant Everton job.The Toffees are searching for a new manager after sacking Rafael Benitez following just one win from 13 top-flight games.Potter, whose contract runs until the summer of 2025, has impressed since arriving at the Amex Stadium in 2019 and has the Seagulls flying high in ninth place ahead of Tuesday’s visit of Chelsea.“I can’t comment on speculation, things that are out there in the newspapers,” he said.“I’m focused on my job here, very happy here...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Everton's £550m transfers: How have the Toffees spent so much?

How do you make a small fortune in football? Start off with a big fortune. It is an old joke and, for Everton, not a particularly funny one. A club at their lowest ebb for years have spent more than half a billion pounds on transfers under Farhad Moshiri’s ownership. Indeed, they had before January’s acquisition of two full-backs, in Nathan Patterson and Vitaly Mykolenko, for a combined £27 million. The Ukrainian at least made two appearances for the manager who signed him, in Rafa Benitez. The Scot made none.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy