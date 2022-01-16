ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Who has the Best Locally Owned Bakery? I Need Your Input!

By Janis Clardy
97.5 KISS FM
97.5 KISS FM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I am on the hunt to find the best baked goodies in the Tri-cities or surrounding area. I had a good friend of mine bring me a box of beautiful, scrumptious baked goods a few days ago and it got me to thinking, just who DOES have the best baking skills...

975kissfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Monarch Bakery brings traditional pastries, vegan treats to Rockford

ROCKFORD, MI — A new bakery specializing in traditional pastries and vegan treats is coming to downtown Rockford. Monarch Bakery, 54 Courtland St., is being opened by pastry chef Abbie Stratton and her husband, Ben, on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 10 a.m. Inside, customers can find French macarons as well as pies, scones, cookies, bread and parfait desserts. The bakery also specializes in vegan and gluten-free desserts such as its vegan chocolate croissant.
ROCKFORD, MI
My Magic GR

5 Best Locally Owned Coffee Spots in Grand Rapids You Can’t Miss

Coffee is an essential part of life when you live in West Michigan. It's not just fuel; it's also what keeps us warm during the cold winter months. I was never much of a coffee drinker before living here, but you could have handed me any cup of hot bean water, and I would have happily slurped it down, hoping for some of its caffeine-powered life force.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Washington Post

Need wine advice? Put down the app and ask your local shop.

Who do you trust for wine advice? A friend or relative with whom you’ve shared a few bottles? The Internet? An app that claims to know the perfect wine for you based on whether you take milk in your coffee?. When I caught the wine bug a few decades...
DRINKS
shepherdexpress.com

Best Of Milwaukee 2021 Winners: Locally-Owned Food And Drink

Rocket Baby Bakery 6822 W. North Ave. rocketbabybakery.com. Rocket Baby is a great place to pick up a freshly baked loaf of bread, and then let yourself be tempted into a scratch-made pastry, croissant, scone, or cookie. The bakery switched over to an outdoor service window, during covid, but there is a patio heater to keep folks warm while ordering or picking up. (Susan Harpt Grimes)
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bakery#Baked Goods#Food Drink
Mashed

The Real Reason Ranch Dressing Tastes Better In Restaurants

It's fair to say that ranch dressing has transcended its original purpose. We incorporate it (or its flavor) in everything from salads to macaroni and cheese. We dip our vegetables and chicken wings into it and even drizzle it on our pizza. The New York Times points out that ranch is the official American dressing.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Panera's New Menu Items Are Inspired By Asian Comfort Foods

You can picture it now: When you walk through the doors of bakery-cafe chain. , you are immediately met with the fragrant aroma of freshly baked bread. What started out as just a few shops in Missouri, per Mental Floss, has transformed into fast-casual giant with over 2,100 locations across the country (via Panera). Unique in several ways, the pioneering chain was the first in the United States to introduce calorie counts to its menu, says USA Today, and was once billed as the healthiest fast food chain in the nation by Health Magazine. And that's not to mention that Panera's "You Pick 2" option has long been a game-changer for indecisive orderers everywhere.
RESTAURANTS
97.5 KISS FM

The Best Pizza Spots in Yakima for you to Grab a Slice

If you don't like pizza that's fine but you're wrong and just haven't found the right place to get your pizza. So we've taken it upon ourselves to deliver you the best pizzas in Yakima. Whether you love pepperoni and mushrooms or Canadian bacon and pineapples these spots have the...
YAKIMA, WA
Salon

The secret to the best grilled ribs ever is your oven

These pro tips and recipes are from the Institute of Culinary Education. Find your culinary voice™ at their campuses in New York City & Los Angeles. Ready to take your cookout to the next level? Let's talk ribs. The secret to the best grilled ribs ever is . . . your oven. Slow-roasting your ribs in the oven before finishing them on the grill is the best method we've found for juicy, fall-off-the-bone ribs that don't require an expensive smoker or low temperature grill setup.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
vinepair.com

Ask a Bartender: Why Do People Tap the Table Before Taking a Shot?

Like most drinking rituals, taking shots comes with its own traditions and customs. One such practice involves tapping the table with one’s glass after toasting with the group and before knocking back the shooter. But where did the practice come from? And why do we do it? VinePair consulted...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Aarón Sánchez Reveals 'The Herb Your Home Garden Has Been Missing'

Leave it to chef Aarón Sánchez to use his social media platform to lift up the marginalized, lesser-known, unseen herbs of the culinary world. Sánchez is known for his role as a judge on "MasterChef" and admired for his creation of the Aarón Sánchez Scholarship Fund, a nonprofit aimed at identifying and mentoring Latin chefs (via Shondaland). So, it's no surprise that the Mexican-American chef, and owner of Johnny Sánchez in New Orleans, has a nose for those who might not be getting the attention they deserve – be they human or be they herbs.
HOME & GARDEN
B102.7

Local Sioux Falls Bakery Needs Community’s Support Now

It's been a week since a local Sioux Falls bakery made the shocking announcement to temporarily close its doors due to a medical emergency. The Facebook post from the local establishment at the time did not offer specific details as to why the sudden shutdown. The Cookie Jar Eatery has...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
liquor.com

The Best Coffee Makers for Coffee Cocktails and More

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. There’s making coffee, and then there’s making cocktails. Where the two meet in the middle is a special place—take rich,...
FOOD & DRINKS
FanSided

7 of our favorite items on the Red Lobster menu

Red Lobster has been serving up classic and diverse seafood dishes to the masses for quite some time, but just what are the absolute best dishes they offer. Join us as we take a look at 7 of our favorite items on the Red Lobster menu. Just be ready to be attacked with quite the craving, dear readers.
RESTAURANTS
NBC News

The 10 best coffee makers in 2022, according to experts

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. As Covid cases continue to rise, work-from-home is...
SHOPPING
Inverse

50 cheap things that are selling out on Amazon because they're so freaking clever

Do you know what’s a cool feeling? When a lightbulb goes off in my head and I realize that an irritating problem — a closet that’s too small, a bathroom with inadequate storage, or a kitchen with usability issues — has a simple and inexpensive solution. There’s that moment of doubt caused by the suspicion that something so simple can’t work. (If it does, why do people spend tidy fortunes on remodels and high-priced alternatives?) But then comes the experimentation, followed by the certainty, and finally, the gloating over my own cleverness. That’s why these 50 cheap things keep selling out on Amazon. Because they're so freaking clever.
SHOPPING
97.5 KISS FM

97.5 KISS FM

Pasco WA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
302K+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://975kissfm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy