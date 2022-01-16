ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Watch: Prospect Goes 6-0 with 2nd round TKO on Joe Smith undercard

By Niall Doran
boxingnewsandviews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVery enjoyable fights so far tonight on ESPN. Finally managed to find the Spanish ESPN showing some of them and the quality of action tonight quite good. Rosario getting the points...

www.boxingnewsandviews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight tipped to not be given green light in Las Vegas

A potential fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul in Las Vegas is unlikely to be sanctioned.Former UFC champion Michael Bisping believes that strict rules set by the Nevada State Athletic Commission mean that an exhibition encounter will not be licensed. Paul and Tyson are said to be in discussions over a bout, with organisers hoping a clash between the Youtube personality and former undisputed heavyweight champion could generate £36million if held in the American city.Yet Bisping, a former UFC middleweight champion, does not think it would be approved even as reports suggest a verbal agreement between the pair may...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Spun

5-Star Transfer Jaxson Dart Makes Surprising Visit

Five-star quarterback transfer Jaxson Dart is one of the most highly-sought-after prospects in the 2022 portal. And on Wednesday, he made an interesting visit to a prospective school. According to reports from On3 Sports, the now-former USC signal caller traveled to his hometown of Provo, Utah to visit with the...
PROVO, UT
bjpenndotcom

Dana White sends a stern message to Francis Ngannou ahead of UFC 270, tells him to focus on Ciryl Gane not boxing

Dana White has sent a message to Francis Ngannou ahead of UFC 270. In the main event of the first pay-per-view card in 2022, Ngannou is set to defend his heavyweight title for the first time against the interim champ, Ciryl Gane. It’s a fascinating fight due to them being ex-training partners, but a big storyline for the scrap is the fact this is Ngannou’s last fight on his contract.
UFC
The Independent

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou would relish chance to face Tyson Fury

Francis Ngannou would relish the opportunity to go head-to-head with Tyson Fury in his next fight.The 35-year-old UFC heavyweight champion faces former team-mate Ciryl Gane in a unification bout in Anaheim California at the weekend, but would take to the octagon with WBC champion Fury having challenged him to a contest wearing MMA’s lighter gloves.Asked if everything goes to plan against Gane whether he would rather face him or defend his title against Jon Jones in his next fight, the Predator told a press conference: “If you give me the two options, I would choose fighting Tyson Fury.One of...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tko#Espn#Professional Boxing#Combat#Spanish#Wjahitucker#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Antonio Brown News

After Antonio Browns’ controversial and sudden ending with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, fans and analysts from around the league have wondered if the star receiver will get another shot in the NFL. According to Brown, a few teams are already lining up for their shot to sign him this...
NFL
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Stephen A’s Ridiculous Claim

No stranger to making headlines, on Wednesday ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith ruffled some feathers with his latest NBA take. Speaking across the table to Jay Williams, Stephen A. attempted to make the case that Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant may be more valuable to his team than Giannis is to the Milwaukee Bucks.
NBA
wgclradio.com

Joe Smith Reports

Excellent Sunday-Monday for Indiana University hoops! Road wins at Purdue and Nebraska get the week off to a great start. Sadly no more games for the #5 Women as Wednesday and Sunday have been postponed due to COVID. Men return Thursday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall against Purdue. Podcast: Play...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Canis Hoopus

5 Lynx Draft Prospects to Watch

We’ve finally reached the inflection point during the WNBA offseason. Free agency is in full tilt, coaching staffs are being built, and front offices around the league are in the throws of scouting prospects in preparation for the upcoming draft. The Minnesota Lynx own four picks this coming spring,...
NBA
The Independent

Kell Brook confirms rematch clause in grudge bout with bitter rival Amir Khan

Kell Brook has confirmed a rematch clause in the agreement for next month’s grudge bout with bitter rival Amir Khan Brook and Khan will finally meet in Manchester on February 19, after a career’s worth of dancing around each other amid growing enmity.The 35-year-old fighters had both harboured thoughts of retirement after this showdown, but any such plans could now be on hold.Former IBF welterweight champion Brook insisted nothing will settle his feud with Khan, with the pair holding bitter resentment against each other.Asked about a rematch clause, Brook replied: “I’ll be honest with you, I leave it all to...
COMBAT SPORTS
fullpresscoverage.com

2022 Raiders Draft Prospect: LB Brandon Smith

Smith does not fear the A or B gap. Meaning, he shoots those gaps to stop the run. Facing interior linemen doesn’t unsettle him. Instead, the speed helps him slip through. Equally important, from the boundary, Smith knifes through screens, beating the lineman to the edge to stop the ball.
NFL
The Independent

Francis Ngannou must ensure Tyson Fury dream does not distract from Ciryl Gane test at UFC 270

If Francis Ngannou were to look in the mirror, he might just see an improbable green glint in the dark pools of his eyes.Maybe he can already picture the dollars, stacked much higher than his 6ft 3in frame and much wider than those granite shoulders.For it must be so enticing, the prospect of a crossover bout with the biggest name in boxing, especially for a phenomenon who is severely undervalued by his employers and who started fighting long before he set foot in a ring. Growing up in poverty in Cameroon, Ngannou began working in sand quarries at the...
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy