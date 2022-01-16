Watch: Prospect Goes 6-0 with 2nd round TKO on Joe Smith undercard

Kell Brook has confirmed a rematch clause in the agreement for next month’s grudge bout with bitter rival Amir Khan Brook and Khan will finally meet in Manchester on February 19, after a career’s worth of dancing around each other amid growing enmity.The 35-year-old fighters had both harboured thoughts of retirement after this showdown, but any such plans could now be on hold.Former IBF welterweight champion Brook insisted nothing will settle his feud with Khan, with the pair holding bitter resentment against each other.Asked about a rematch clause, Brook replied: “I’ll be honest with you, I leave it all to...
