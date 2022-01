(Jan 21): Surging gasoline prices are posing a tricky new problem for governments as they seek to nurse virus-hit economies back to health. In Asia, South Korea has taken steps to ensure a steady supply of the key fuel while tracking prices, and Japan may soon hand aid to local refiners. India, the region’s second-biggest oil consumer, has had an unofficial freeze on prices for almost two months ahead of elections in several key provinces.

BUSINESS ・ 14 HOURS AGO