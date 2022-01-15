ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Williams hits 'impossible' shot in dramatic Masters loss to Neil Robertson

BBC
 3 days ago

newschain

Neil Robertson dominates Barry Hawkins to win second Masters title

Neil Robertson claimed his second Masters title with a 10-4 victory over Barry Hawkins at Alexandra Palace. The 39-year-old Australian, champion in 2012, dominated after Hawkins suffered from a slice of misfortune in the fifth frame with the score at 2-2. Hawkins fouled the green with his sleeve and Robertson,...
SPORTS
BBC

Neil Robertson: Masters champion using NFL legend Tom Brady as inspiration

Masters champion Neil Robertson is using NFL legend Tom Brady as his inspiration as he tries to cement his place among snooker's greats. The Australian, 39, beat Barry Hawkins 10-4 on Sunday at London's Alexandra Palace to win a second Masters title. "[Winning multiple world titles] is the last thing...
NFL
The Independent

Emma Raducanu still learning in the face of difficult results

Emma Raducanu believes the run of defeats she has experienced since winning the US Open will make her a stronger player.The 19-year-old has won only two matches in four tournaments since her stunningly unexpected triumph in New York in September and has lost her last three contests.The most recent came earlier this week in Sydney when she won just a single game against Elena Rybakina, although she had only just returned to training following three weeks off the court after catching Covid-19.Having reached the pinnacle of her sport in just her second grand slam tournament, Raducanu now has to begin...
TENNIS
The Independent

Australia captain Pat Cummins hails ‘incredible’ Ashes campaign

Pat Cummins described winning his first Ashes as Australia captain as “incredible” after his side sealed a 4-0 series victory over England in Hobart.England were chasing 271 in the day/night game but eventually suffered a 146-run defeat after collapsing from 68 without loss to 124 all out.“It’s incredible, an Ashes series is one you have in your diary for a couple of years,” Cummins said.“They’re the big series that you want to peak at and to be thrown the captaincy beforehand as well, I couldn’t have predicated how the last six or seven weeks have gone.“Everything’s gone to plan. There’s...
SPORTS
The Independent

‘Painful stuff’: Andy Murray reacts to ‘boos’ from crowd at Australian Open

Sir Andy Murray has reacted after apparently being booed at the Australian Open following his first round victory over Georgian 21st seed Nikoloz Basilashvili.The Scot, 34, eventually saw off his opponent 6-1, 3-6, 6-4, 6-7, 6-4 in a tense five-set match at the John Cain Arena, having coasted early on before finding things tougher as the momentum swung back towards Basilashvili.But during his post-match interview, an exhausted Murray appeared to be booed by fans in the stadium, a confusing development given that they had cheered and applauded when he won the match, celebrating wildly himself on the court and...
TENNIS
The Independent

Fitting finale for woeful England on last day of 2021-22 Ashes series

England’s abject Ashes campaign came to a fitting finale in Hobart with another dire batting collapse sending the tourists home with a thumping 4-0 defeat and tails between their legs.They lost all 10 second-innings wickets for just 56 runs as they were bowled out for a paltry 124. That sealed a 146-run loss, the latest in a quartet of hammerings that are sure to give rise to an extended post mortem.Series round-up1st Test, Brisbane: Eng lost by 9 wkts2nd Test, Adelaide: Eng lost by 275 runs3rd Test, Melbourne: Eng lost by inns and 14 runs4th Test, Sydney: Draw5th Test,...
SPORTS
BBC

Australian Open: Why Emma Raducanu needs time and patience

Emma Raducanu's ascent to superstardom has been so swift, sharp and stunning that the story would be dismissed as fantasy if it wasn't still fresh in the memory. Winning the US Open as an 18-year-old qualifier without dropping a set - in only her fourth senior tournament - has brought fame and scrutiny the Briton would have never imagined six months ago.
TENNIS
The Independent

Stuart Hooper to stay Bath rugby director when Johann Van Graan arrives as coach

Bath rugby director Stuart Hooper will continue in his role when Johann Van Graan becomes head coach next season, the club have confirmed.And current head coach Neal Hatley will be part of Van Graan’s team, working with the forwards alongside new defence specialist JP Ferreira and existing lineout coach Luke Charteris.Van Graan’s group is to be completed by an attack coach, although no appointment has yet been made.Bath have endured a miserable campaign, winning just one of their 12 Gallagher Premiership games and currently propping up the table by an 11-point margin.South African Van Graan’s appointment to the coaching helm...
RUGBY
The Independent

England produce one last Ashes batting collapse as Australia clinch 4-0 win

England saved their worst for last as they signed off a calamitous Ashes series with their most shambolic collapse of a tour littered with contenders, slumping to a 146-run defeat and a 4-0 scoreline.Asked to chase down 271 in the day/night clash in Hobart they produced a horror show on the third evening, careering off the rails from 68 without loss to 124 all out.They lost all 10 wickets for just 56 runs, queueing up to throw away their wickets in a blitz of hapless dismissals in the space of 22.4 overs. It was an embarrassment that will take some...
SPORTS
The Independent

Heather Watson rides ‘positive wave’ into Australian Open second round

Heather Watson rode her “positive wave” to a first grand slam victory for a year at the Australian Open.The British number two broke a seven-match losing streak dating back to August in Adelaide last week and said after a 6-3 5-7 6-2 victory over Mayar Sherif that she had rediscovered her love for the game during a pre-season training block in Florida“I’m really happy to get through this one because the last couple years have not been good for me,” Watson said.“I had a great pre-season in Florida and I found my love and joy for tennis and competing again....
TENNIS
The Independent

Hobart capitulation ‘has to be England’s rock bottom’, claims Sir Alastair Cook

Sir Alastair Cook believes England hit “rock bottom” as another batting collapse from Joe Root’s side handed Australia a comprehensive 4-0 Ashes series win.Abject England lost 10 wickets for 56 runs in 22.5 overs after openers Rory Burns and Zak Crawley had reached 68 without loss in reply to Australia’s second innings total of 155.England had required 271 for victory to finish the series on a high note, but once Burns was the first to go in the 17th over, his team-mates followed him at regular intervals.Former England captain Cook said: “OK, you competed in this game with the ball,...
SPORTS

