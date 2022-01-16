ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bones Hyland posts a pair of career highs, leads Denver Nuggets to big win over Los Angeles Lakers

By Vinny Benedetto vinny.benedetto@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gmqgA_0dn4CrfX00
Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland, front, drives the lane as Los Angeles Lakers forward Trevor Ariza drops back to defend in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday Jan. 15, 2022, in Denver. David Zalubowski - staff, AP

DENVER - A comfortable Bones Hyland came up with a couple of career highs in the Nuggets’ 133-96 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday at Ball Arena.

A conversation prior to Thursday’s win over Portland with Michael Malone cleared the air between the Nuggets coach, who wanted his rookie to get his teammates more involved and look to do more than score while keeping his aggressive approach, and his promising young guard. Malone cited Hyland’s willingness to guard bigger players in the post as a step forward after the talk.

“I love that. To see him make that mean face and guard and put his body out there, he’s doing everything we’re asking him to do, and I just love the maturation of a young man who’s had a really tough, inconsistent year because of COVID, because of ankles, whatever,” Malone said. “The last two games, he’s been terrific.”

Hyland led the Nuggets with his first career double-double with 27 points, including a 6-of-10 mark from 3-point range, and 10 rebounds. He also made all five of his free throws.

“If they’re trying to run me off the line or they’re playing too aggressive, I know I can use my speed, my shiftiness to get downhill and get wherever I want and also create for my teammates,” Hyland said. “My shot is a deadly weapon, and I’ll just keeping using it to my advantage.”

Both marks were career highs for Hyland, who also came up with two assists and a pair of steals.

“I felt for a while he was just in attack mode trying to get his,” Malone said. “I think the message was delivered. More importantly, it was received. I think he’s been phenomenal.”

Nikola Jokic posted a 17-point, 12-rebound, 13-assist triple-double, while Jeff Green (26), Will Barton III (12), Aaron Gordon (11), Davon Reed (11) and Monte Morris (10) also got into double figures. The Nuggets hit 23 of 40 3-point attempts and finished with 35 assists on 47 made baskets with just six turnovers.

“It wasn’t just one person,” Malone said. “The bench was great. The starters were great, and that allows you to have a game where you kind of win the second half and play really well for four quarters.”

LeBron James led the Lakers with 25 points but needed 23 shots to get there. Reed, recently promoted from a 10-day contract to a two-way, got the team’s defensive player of the game chain in part for his work on James, which included a one-on-one steal that brought the Nuggets fans to their feet late in the first quarter.

“I have been waiting for that moment for a while,” Reed said. “LeBron killed me my rookie year, and I had to get my revenge.”

The Nuggets hit their first six 3-pointers of the game and led 34-29 after one quarter. Hyland gave the Nuggets their first double-digit lead of the night early in the second quarter with his fourth 3-pointer. Jokic took over for a stretch of the second quarter, putting the Nuggets up 18.

Hyland scored 16 of his points in the first half and Jokic recorded 14 of his points, nine of his rebounds and nine of his assists before the break, leading the Nuggets to a 73-60 advantage at halftime.

A put-back dunk and corner 3 from Gordon put the Nuggets up 20 in the middle of the third, and a 26-7 run to start the fourth quarter pushed Denver’s lead to 42.

Denver held the Lakers to 36 points in the second half, and the reserves got credit for that performance.

“I think the second unit was really good,” Jokic said. “They were into the ball. They were rebounding the ball.”

The Nuggets’ reserves got some extended playing time to close the game, and Hyland used that time to finish off a career night after a reassuring conversation with his coach.

“It took some stress off my shoulders. It made me relax more,” Hyland said. “It also made me more comfortable, just to know me and coach got that connection even tighter. Having that meeting meant a lot.”

The Nuggets will look for a third straight win to start a six-game homestand Sunday against the Utah Jazz.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Gordon
Person
Lebron James
Person
Davon Reed
Hutchinson News

Utah Jazz at Denver Nuggets odds, picks and prediction

The Utah Jazz (27-10) travel to the Mile High City Wednesday for a 10 p.m. ET tip-off with the Denver Nuggets (18-17) at Ball Arena. Below, we look at the Jazz vs. Nuggets odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. Utah has won six of...
UTAH STATE
CBS LA

LeBron James Apologizes To ‘Laker Nation’ After Blowout Loss

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Superstar LeBron James issued an apology to Los Angeles Lakers fans Sunday after the team’s latest setback. LeBron James of the Lakers goes to the basket against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Jan. 15, 2022 in Denver. (Getty Images) The Denver Nuggets torched the Lakers by 37 points Saturday night. After a four-game winning streak, the Lakers have lost three straight to drop under .500. They have a 21-22 record and are clinging to the No. 8 seed in the competitive Western Conference. “#LakerNation I apologize and I promise we’ll be better!” James tweeted Sunday. The Lakers came into...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Lakers#Covid
ksl.com

Gobert returns to lead Jazz to blowout win over Nuggets

SALT LAKE CITY — Near the beginning of the fourth quarter, Rudy Gobert subbed out for his traditional quick breather. This one, however, was a little quicker than normal. Gobert ended up resting for a grand total of 40 seconds before he was called on again. It was a...
NBA
Fort Morgan Times

Bones Hyland, Nikola Jokic hammer LeBron James, Lakers in rout

Michael Malone took a few steps onto the court, raised both hands and waited for the requisite fist bumps. They would come, but only after Bones Hyland soaked in just a bit more love from the rowdy Nuggets crowd. On a Saturday night, with a healthy smattering of Lakers jerseys...
NBA
austinnews.net

NBA roundup: Nuggets win another blowout, this time over Lakers

Bones Hyland had career highs of 27 points and 10 rebounds, Nikola Jokic had 17 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds, and the host Denver Nuggets routed the Los Angeles Lakers 133-96 on Saturday night. Jeff Green scored a season-high 26 points, Will Barton scored 12, Aaron Gordon and Davon...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
forumblueandgold.com

Lakers Game Preview: The Denver Nuggets

— If you look at the Nuggets recent game log, there’s a through line between their wins and their losses. The teams that they beat are either bad or were missing (one or more of) their best player(s) and their losses are against good teams. In their last 10 games, they’re 6 and 4. Their 6 wins: Clippers (by 3, Paul George out), Warriors (by 3, Draymond out), Rockets, Kings, Thunder, Blazers. Their 4 losses: Hornets, Mavs, Jazz, Clippers (lost by 2).
NBA
FanSided

Watch Russell Westbrook body Rudy Gobert with dunk of the year

Russell Westbrook may have his flaws, but he’s an incredibly dynamic athlete and Rudy Gobert found that out the hard way. The Los Angeles Lakers haven’t always been great this year and there’s been a fair bit of criticism lobbed in Russell Westbrook’s direction. Most of it’s been fair. The Lakers traded for Westbrook and they’ve expected him to play up to the MVP level that he was at in 2017. That hasn’t happened for much of this season.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Paul Pierce And Kevin Garnett Criticize Anthony Davis: “I Thought He Could Take Some Of The Pressure Off LeBron… He’s Gone In The Opposite Direction.”

The Los Angeles Lakers have received plenty of criticism this campaign, given their inability to win games consistently. Instead, they have struggled to find their touch, and even though they have entered winning streaks, it's been because of individual performances rather than a collective effort. LeBron James and Anthony Davis...
NBA
lakersnation.com

Recap: Nuggets Shoot Lights Out In Blowout Win Over Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers saw their losing streak extended to three after getting blown out by the Denver Nuggets, 133-96. Dwight Howard drew the start because of the matchup with Nikola Jokic and immediately showed off his athleticism on a nice drive to the rim. Despite Jokic’s presence, the Lakers had no issues scoring in the paint but the Nuggets were able to take a slim 14-12 lead after a Jokic layup.
NBA
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
489K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy