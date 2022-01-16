Bones Hyland posts a pair of career highs, leads Denver Nuggets to big win over Los Angeles Lakers

Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland, front, drives the lane as Los Angeles Lakers forward Trevor Ariza drops back to defend in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday Jan. 15, 2022, in Denver. David Zalubowski - staff, AP

DENVER - A comfortable Bones Hyland came up with a couple of career highs in the Nuggets’ 133-96 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday at Ball Arena.

A conversation prior to Thursday’s win over Portland with Michael Malone cleared the air between the Nuggets coach, who wanted his rookie to get his teammates more involved and look to do more than score while keeping his aggressive approach, and his promising young guard. Malone cited Hyland’s willingness to guard bigger players in the post as a step forward after the talk.

“I love that. To see him make that mean face and guard and put his body out there, he’s doing everything we’re asking him to do, and I just love the maturation of a young man who’s had a really tough, inconsistent year because of COVID, because of ankles, whatever,” Malone said. “The last two games, he’s been terrific.”

Hyland led the Nuggets with his first career double-double with 27 points, including a 6-of-10 mark from 3-point range, and 10 rebounds. He also made all five of his free throws.

“If they’re trying to run me off the line or they’re playing too aggressive, I know I can use my speed, my shiftiness to get downhill and get wherever I want and also create for my teammates,” Hyland said. “My shot is a deadly weapon, and I’ll just keeping using it to my advantage.”

Both marks were career highs for Hyland, who also came up with two assists and a pair of steals.

“I felt for a while he was just in attack mode trying to get his,” Malone said. “I think the message was delivered. More importantly, it was received. I think he’s been phenomenal.”

Nikola Jokic posted a 17-point, 12-rebound, 13-assist triple-double, while Jeff Green (26), Will Barton III (12), Aaron Gordon (11), Davon Reed (11) and Monte Morris (10) also got into double figures. The Nuggets hit 23 of 40 3-point attempts and finished with 35 assists on 47 made baskets with just six turnovers.

“It wasn’t just one person,” Malone said. “The bench was great. The starters were great, and that allows you to have a game where you kind of win the second half and play really well for four quarters.”

LeBron James led the Lakers with 25 points but needed 23 shots to get there. Reed, recently promoted from a 10-day contract to a two-way, got the team’s defensive player of the game chain in part for his work on James, which included a one-on-one steal that brought the Nuggets fans to their feet late in the first quarter.

“I have been waiting for that moment for a while,” Reed said. “LeBron killed me my rookie year, and I had to get my revenge.”

The Nuggets hit their first six 3-pointers of the game and led 34-29 after one quarter. Hyland gave the Nuggets their first double-digit lead of the night early in the second quarter with his fourth 3-pointer. Jokic took over for a stretch of the second quarter, putting the Nuggets up 18.

Hyland scored 16 of his points in the first half and Jokic recorded 14 of his points, nine of his rebounds and nine of his assists before the break, leading the Nuggets to a 73-60 advantage at halftime.

A put-back dunk and corner 3 from Gordon put the Nuggets up 20 in the middle of the third, and a 26-7 run to start the fourth quarter pushed Denver’s lead to 42.

Denver held the Lakers to 36 points in the second half, and the reserves got credit for that performance.

“I think the second unit was really good,” Jokic said. “They were into the ball. They were rebounding the ball.”

The Nuggets’ reserves got some extended playing time to close the game, and Hyland used that time to finish off a career night after a reassuring conversation with his coach.

“It took some stress off my shoulders. It made me relax more,” Hyland said. “It also made me more comfortable, just to know me and coach got that connection even tighter. Having that meeting meant a lot.”

The Nuggets will look for a third straight win to start a six-game homestand Sunday against the Utah Jazz.