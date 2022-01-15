Three pharmacy licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60459 during Q1

ALBANY, NY –– After years of offering free e-file services for millions of Americans, TurboTax's parent company, Intuit, announced it will no longer participate in the Internal Revenue Service free file program. According to the company, they will continue offering a free filing option without participating in the IRS's program. “This decision will allow us to focus on further innovating in ways not allowable under the current Free File guidelines and to better serve the complete financial health of all Americans through all of our products and services, in tax preparation and beyond," said…

