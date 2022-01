There wasn’t a lot of mystery for WCC player of the week, or national player of the week honors for that matter. Gonzaga’s Drew Timme made it an obvious choice for the conference after averaging 31 points and hitting 27 of 32 field-goal attempts in routs over BYU (110-84) and Santa Clara (115-83). Timme also earned national player of the week from ESPN and NCAA.com’s Andy Katz.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO