ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

They Reduce Capacity In Mexican Stadiums To Mitigate Contagion

wearebreakingnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY (AP) — Seeking to mitigate COVID-19 infections, seven of eight stadiums in the first division of local soccer will reduce their capacity for matches on the second date of the Clausura tournament, Liga MX reported Wednesday. The agency explained that the restriction on...

wearebreakingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Child dies crossing river between Mexico, US

The body of a child who apparently drowned trying to cross from Mexico to the United States has been pulled from the Rio Grande along the border, authorities said. The girl, believed to be Venezuelan, was found Tuesday in the river with no vital signs next to Acuna in the state of Coahuila, the Mexican National Institute of Migration (INM) said. A search had been launched after US Border Patrol notified Mexico about a missing child wearing a red jacket, denim pants and white socks, INM officials said in a statement. "The INM regrets the death of the migrant girl, and reaffirms its commitment to safeguarding people ... with special attention to those who are part of vulnerable groups, such as girls, boys and adolescents," it said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Wyoming News

Bat rabies

A Mexican long-tongued bat is held by Mexico's National Autonomous University, UNAM, Ecology Institute Biologist Rodrigo Medellin after it was captured in a net at the university's botanical gardens on March 16 in Mexico City.
ANIMALS
CBS News

South Africa is over Omicron, and their good news may be a harbinger of hope for the U.S.

Johannesburg — Only eight weeks after the world first heard about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, when researchers in South Africa who discovered the strain notified global authorities, that country's wave of infections has fallen as sharply as it climbed. Not only that, but South Africa has weathered its fourth wave of COVID-19 with very little interruption to people's lives.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stadiums#Ap#Quer Taro
The Independent

Latin America, Asia, latest to get hit with omicron surge

In Costa Rica, officials are encouraging those infected with the coronavirus to skip voting in upcoming national elections. On the other side of the world, Beijing is locking down residential communities as the country anxiously awaits the start of the Winter Olympics on Feb. 4. In Latin America and Asia where the omicron variant is making its latest appearance, some countries are imposing such restrictions while others are loath to place new limits on populations already exhausted by previous constraints.Omicron quickly swept through the places it first hit, such as South Africa, the U.K. and the United States,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wearebreakingnews.com

Giant Manger In Bolivia Recreates The Birth Of Jesus

ORURO, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivians inaugurated a giant manger on Saturday to recreate the birth of Jesus, as authorities plead for hope and continued care to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The country is currently going through a fourth outbreak, which borders on 2,000 infections per day. The Child...
RELIGION
wearebreakingnews.com

The Netherlands Goes Into Lockdown Again Due To COVID; Omicron Sweeps Europe

LONDON (AP) — Nations across Europe are taking steps to reimpose tougher measures to stem a resurgence of COVID-19 infections sparked by the omicron variant of the coronavirus, including a new national lockdown declared by the Dutch government. Schools, universities and all non-essential businesses, bars and restaurants in the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

US releases new wanted photo for El Chapo’s son

The US state department has released a new image of “El Chapito”, a son of former Mexican drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, and again called for his arrest. An updated image was issued by the department last month following reports that it actually showed César Guzmán Salazar, a different son of El Chapo, according to Borderlandbeat.com.While the son who appeared in the press release is not involved in drug trafficking, US authorities said in a press release last month that Joaquín Guzmán-López was wanted for doing so.The state department’s bureau for International narcotics confirmed to The Independent on Tuesday that it...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wearebreakingnews.com

Kast, The Far-right Lawyer Who Seeks To Lead Chile

SANTIAGO (AP) — “I’m not extreme,” the far-right José Antonio Kast vehemently affirms these days. Facing the second presidential round on Sunday in which he will face his left-wing rival Gabriel Boric -in his second attempt to reach power in Chile- Kast seeks to convince that he is a candidate more than anything with “common sense” and eliminated several of his most controversial proposals while softening others with a view to capturing the centrist vote.
POLITICS
Reuters

EXCLUSIVE U.S. opposes plans to strengthen World Health Organization

BRUSSELS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The United States, the World Health Organization's top donor, is resisting proposals to make the agency more independent, four officials involved in the talks said, raising doubts about the Biden administration's long-term support for the U.N. agency. The proposal, made by the WHO's working group...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

First flight lands on Covid-free island - now the island is no longer Covid-free

The island of Kiribati had managed to stay Covid-free for the entirety of the pandemic - but when the first flight touched down last Friday, two-thirds of the passengers onboard tested positive for the virus.The independent island nation in the Pacific Ocean, population 119,000, reopened its borders on 10 January for the first time in 10 months.A Fiji Airways flight from Fiji to the Kiribati capital of South Tarawa on 14 January was the first aircraft to land after the reopening.But on-arrival testing showed that 46 of the 54 people onboard were infected with Covid-19. Authorities say the travellers...
WORLD
insideedition.com

Teen Daughter of Slain Photojournalist Finds His Body After He Was Shot Dead Leaving His Mexico Home

After reporter and photographer Margarito Martínez Esquivel, who covered crime and violence, was shot dead in front of his home in Tijuana, Mexico, on Monday, it was his 16-year-old daughter who found the body, his wife, Elena Martínez, said. The teen had heard three gunshots and found her father’s body by his car, outside of their home in the Camino Verde neighborhood, she said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Infant among four bodies found near US-Canada border

Police in Canada have found the bodies of four people, including an infant, in a snowy field near the US border. The group died from exposure due to the frigid cold, which dropped to -35C (-31F) with wind chill, officials say. The bodies of a man, a woman, a teenage...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy