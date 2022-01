NEW ORLEANS – Senior captain Troy Green became was named the Southland Player of the Week by the league office this afternoon. For the week, Green averaged 23.0 points per game with 7.5 rebounds per contest on his way to earning the third Southland Player of the Week honor of his career. Troy joins New Orleans teammate Derek St. Hilaire (Nov. 29) in being honored by the league so far this season.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO