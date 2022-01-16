Delta Flight Makes Emergency Landing At LAX Saturday Morning

LYME — A plane was forced to make an emergency landing after a mechanical issue on Friday, which was witnessed by a woman who saw the pilot signaling from the aircraft. Dorry McIntosh was inside her home Friday afternoon when she witnessed the plane go down. She said it had been flying in her area for much of the day. She said she saw it fly in front of her house and then over a field across the road.

ACCIDENTS ・ 23 DAYS AGO