Delta Flight Makes Emergency Landing At LAX Saturday Morning

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — A small Cessna aircraft made an emergency landing on I-15 in Box Elder County on Sunday, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. According to the UHP, the aircraft touched down near milepost 365 at 11:44 a.m. Once on the ground, the UHP moved the...
EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A small plane made an emergency landing near Edisto Island on Tuesday afternoon after it began to experience engine problems. Chief Larry Garvin with the St. Paul Fire District told WCBD oil from the plane’s engine started to blow out of the engine compartment shortly after takeoff. The plane was […]
EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — A small plane had to make an emergency landing on Edisto Island Tuesday afternoon. According to a spokesperson with St. Paul's Fire District, a single-engine aircraft went down behind King's Farm Market along Highway 174. According to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded...
I’m not sure if you could even write a movie script wilder than this. A pilot was flying over Los Angeles, when his plane somehow malfunctioned, sending him spiraling down to Earth and coming to rest on train tracks as he was forced to make an emergency landing, according to TMZ.
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officials, an aircraft has made an emergency landing in West El Paso. EPPD officials say that the airplane landed near Doniphan and Racetrack, and there are no reported injuries. The aircraft, a 1971 Piper PA-28-140 Cherokee, seats...
El PASO, TEXAS (KFOX14) — The Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating a small plane that made an emergency landing in the middle of Sunland Park and Racetrack Drives in El Paso's Upper Valley on Friday. The El Paso Fire Department said that the plane landed safely and that...
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A South Korean air force pilot was forced to make an emergency landing because of malfunctioning landing gear in his F-35 Lightning II fighter early Tuesday afternoon. According to reports, the pilot made a gear-up landing in the American-made jet fighter, managing to walk away from...
MILWAUKEE – No injuries were reported when a small plane had to make an emergency landing at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on Thursday. Director of Public Affairs & Marketing for Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, Harold Mester, told WTMJ the plane departed from Milwaukee Thursday morning but experienced a mechanical problem.
A small airplane came down on the beach, off the Gold Coast, Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 3. According to Seal Beach Police Lt. Nick Nicholas, the Cessna made an emergency landing. Marine Safety Chief Joe Bailey said the Cessna experienced engine failure. Two people were aboard. Lt. Nicholas said no one...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Passengers who were aboard a Southwest Airlines flight on Monday are OK after the plane had to make an emergency landing in Sacramento, California, officials said. The Federal Aviation Administration said flight 791 "landed without incident" at the Sacramento International Airport around 5:45 p.m. Southwest said...
SEAL BEACH, Calif. - No injures were reported after a small plane made an emergency landing near an Orange County beach Tuesday afternoon, officials said. Seal Beach police said the Cessna aircraft made the landing near the 8th Street Municipal parking lot. A pilot and a passenger were inside the...
A Southwest Airlines plane made an emergency landing in Sacramento last night. The flight had departed from Denver and had blown out a tire. Emergency responders were on standby at the airport when the plane landed without incident. Passengers were not aware of the emergency until after the plane landed...
ARCADIA — A plane was forced to make an emergency crash landing in an orange grove near Arcadia on Saturday. The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office posted about the incident on Facebook on Monday, noting that no serious injuries were reported. According to authorities, a husband and wife pair...
LYME — A plane was forced to make an emergency landing after a mechanical issue on Friday, which was witnessed by a woman who saw the pilot signaling from the aircraft. Dorry McIntosh was inside her home Friday afternoon when she witnessed the plane go down. She said it had been flying in her area for much of the day. She said she saw it fly in front of her house and then over a field across the road.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Travel woes continued at airports across the country. So far, as of Sunday, about 17 flights were delayed at LAX and 48 flights were canceled in or out of LAX. Meanwhile, thousands of flights were canceled last week nationwide because of bad weather and COVID-19...
LOS ANGELES - A wave of flight cancellations tied to the latest surge in COVID cases continued to affect Southland airports Tuesday. Los Angeles International Airport listed 61 canceled flights at midday Tuesday, with another 10 flights canceled at Hollywood/Burbank Airport, eight at Orange County's John Wayne Airport and five at Long Beach Airport, according to those airports' respective websites.
American Airlines is once again flying daily between Sydney and Los Angeles, with the Oneworld member and Qantas partner touching down in Australia on January 6. American's return comes after the US carrier suspended the long-standing flights at the end of August 2021 "due to the ongoing travel restrictions" sparked by Covid-19, an American Airlines spokesman told Executive Traveller at the time.
