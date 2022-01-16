ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta Flight Makes Emergency Landing At LAX Saturday Morning

By 7 hours ago
cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA mechanical issue forced a Delta flight from LA to...

losangeles.cbslocal.com

kslnewsradio.com

A small Cessna aircraft makes an emergency landing on I-15

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — A small Cessna aircraft made an emergency landing on I-15 in Box Elder County on Sunday, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. According to the UHP, the aircraft touched down near milepost 365 at 11:44 a.m. Once on the ground, the UHP moved the...
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
cbs12.com

Small plane makes emergency landing on Edisto Island, no injuries reported

EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — A small plane had to make an emergency landing on Edisto Island Tuesday afternoon. According to a spokesperson with St. Paul's Fire District, a single-engine aircraft went down behind King's Farm Market along Highway 174. According to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded...
EDISTO ISLAND, SC
WJTV.com

Airplane makes emergency landing in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officials, an aircraft has made an emergency landing in West El Paso. EPPD officials say that the airplane landed near Doniphan and Racetrack, and there are no reported injuries. The aircraft, a 1971 Piper PA-28-140 Cherokee, seats...
EL PASO, TX
wtmj.com

Small plane makes emergency landing in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE – No injuries were reported when a small plane had to make an emergency landing at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on Thursday. Director of Public Affairs & Marketing for Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, Harold Mester, told WTMJ the plane departed from Milwaukee Thursday morning but experienced a mechanical problem.
MILWAUKEE, WI
sunnews.org

Cessna makes emergency landing in Seal Beach

A small airplane came down on the beach, off the Gold Coast, Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 3. According to Seal Beach Police Lt. Nick Nicholas, the Cessna made an emergency landing. Marine Safety Chief Joe Bailey said the Cessna experienced engine failure. Two people were aboard. Lt. Nicholas said no one...
SEAL BEACH, CA
WAPT

No injuries after Southwest flight makes emergency landing in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Passengers who were aboard a Southwest Airlines flight on Monday are OK after the plane had to make an emergency landing in Sacramento, California, officials said. The Federal Aviation Administration said flight 791 "landed without incident" at the Sacramento International Airport around 5:45 p.m. Southwest said...
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

Small plane makes emergency landing near Seal Beach shoreline

SEAL BEACH, Calif. - No injures were reported after a small plane made an emergency landing near an Orange County beach Tuesday afternoon, officials said. Seal Beach police said the Cessna aircraft made the landing near the 8th Street Municipal parking lot. A pilot and a passenger were inside the...
SEAL BEACH, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Southwest airlines plane makes emergency landing in Sacramento

A Southwest Airlines plane made an emergency landing in Sacramento last night. The flight had departed from Denver and had blown out a tire. Emergency responders were on standby at the airport when the plane landed without incident. Passengers were not aware of the emergency until after the plane landed...
SACRAMENTO, CA
yoursun.com

Small plane makes emergency landing in Arcadia orange grove

ARCADIA — A plane was forced to make an emergency crash landing in an orange grove near Arcadia on Saturday. The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office posted about the incident on Facebook on Monday, noting that no serious injuries were reported. According to authorities, a husband and wife pair...
Watertown Daily Times

Plane makes emergency landing in town of Lyme; witness describes what she saw

LYME — A plane was forced to make an emergency landing after a mechanical issue on Friday, which was witnessed by a woman who saw the pilot signaling from the aircraft. Dorry McIntosh was inside her home Friday afternoon when she witnessed the plane go down. She said it had been flying in her area for much of the day. She said she saw it fly in front of her house and then over a field across the road.
ACCIDENTS
cbslocal.com

Travel Woes Continue At LAX With Delayed, Canceled Flights

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Travel woes continued at airports across the country. So far, as of Sunday, about 17 flights were delayed at LAX and 48 flights were canceled in or out of LAX. Meanwhile, thousands of flights were canceled last week nationwide because of bad weather and COVID-19...
TRAVEL
foxla.com

60 flights canceled at LAX Tuesday, thousands more worldwide

LOS ANGELES - A wave of flight cancellations tied to the latest surge in COVID cases continued to affect Southland airports Tuesday. Los Angeles International Airport listed 61 canceled flights at midday Tuesday, with another 10 flights canceled at Hollywood/Burbank Airport, eight at Orange County's John Wayne Airport and five at Long Beach Airport, according to those airports' respective websites.
LOS ANGELES, CA
executivetraveller.com

American Airlines resumes daily Sydney-LAX flights

American Airlines is once again flying daily between Sydney and Los Angeles, with the Oneworld member and Qantas partner touching down in Australia on January 6. American's return comes after the US carrier suspended the long-standing flights at the end of August 2021 "due to the ongoing travel restrictions" sparked by Covid-19, an American Airlines spokesman told Executive Traveller at the time.
LOS ANGELES, CA

