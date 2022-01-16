ECU 72, Memphis 71: How it looked from the baselines

Mississippi State receiver Malik Heath entered the transfer portal today, releasing a statement on social media regarding his decision to move on to another school. "I want to thank my mama and siblings for sticking with me through the tough time and the Mississippi State fans thank you for everything & to the coaches thank for giving me an opportunity to play in the SEC,” Heath wrote. “But I think I should enter the transfer portal and play my last year somewhere else.”

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 3 HOURS AGO