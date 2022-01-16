ECU 72, Memphis 71: How it looked from the baselines

We are not yet halfway through conference play, but some teams are closing in on must-win territory or they'll be on the outside looking in for the NCAA Tournament. If you're in the Big Ten, there are almost nightly opportunities to pick up Quad 1 victories and bolster your resume. In the latest NET rankings, the Big Ten has six teams in the top 25.
Kendal Briles has been offered the offensive coordinator position by the Miami Hurricanes, first reported by Brett McMurphy of Action Network and now confirmed by HawgSports.com sources. He has been rumored as a potential target since Mario Cristobal took the job as the head coach at Miami in December. Briles has served as the offensive coordinator for the Razorbacks in each of the last two seasons under head coach Sam Pittman.
2022 prospect Grady Gross had a lot on his plate during his senior season at Horizon (Arizona) High School. He handled the lion's share of duties on special teams and was productive in several areas of Horizon's kicking game. That success has also led to several Division 1 opportunities for...
Houston Cougars football wide receiver Jeremy Singleton entered the NCAA transfer portal, 247Sports sources said. The 6-foot, 185-pounder was a fourth-year junior during the 2021 season. He caught 28 passes for 485 yards (17.3 average) and five touchdowns in 12 games. His 2020 campaign saw him record 10 receptions for 95 yards (9.5 average) in four games.
Clemson nabbed their third commitment in the month of January last week, adding defensive back Myles Oliver to the fold. Oliver, who will sign with the Tigers in February, only reported one other FBS offer before pledging his commitment to Dabo Swinney. A native of Douglas County, Georgia, Oliver will be the fifth defensive back and first Georgia native to sign in a relatively small fifteen person class for the Tigers.
The 2022 spring semester started today and with it at least three new transfer members of the Bulldog football team. Mississippi State has used social media to confirm the signings of: cornerback Marcus Banks from Alabama; placekicker Massimo Biscardi from Coastal Carolina; wide receiver Jordan Mosley from Northwestern. Other transfers...
SMU football quarterback Derek Green — the son of former NFL signal-caller and two-time Pro Bowl pick Trent Green — entered the NCAA transfer portal Tuesday, 247Sports can confirm. Derek Green took to Twitter and announced his decision. “Thank you @SMU_Football for a great 4 years! I love...
The Florida State coaching staff has extended a new offer to a 2024 prospect in South Florida. On Tuesday, Hialeah (Fla.) Westland cornerback Jamari Howard announced the big news from his Twitter account. Howard is a 6-foot-2, 175-pound defensive back prospect with offers from FAU, Syracuse and now FSU as...
GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- After an 0-3 start to conference play, Florida had to circle the wagons a bit to find a way to shake off its funk and get back to winning basketball. Finally, on the road at South Carolina over the weekend, things seemed to click. The Gators cruised from start to finish and closed out the win comfortably, on the back of the team's best shooting performance of the season: 27-of-49 from the floor (55.1%).
On Monday, Irish Illustrated told its VIP subscribers that Notre Dame was expected to offer Marlin (Texas) high school class of 2023 three-star edge / linebacker Derion Gullette if everything went well during today’s check-in at the high school on Tuesday. Well, it seems everything went exactly as planned, as the Fighting Irish have extended an offer to the 6-2, 225-pounder.
What a difference a week makes. After a disappointing defeat against its rival on the second weekend of the new year, Mississippi State took full advantage of a two-game home stand this past week to improve to 12-4 on the season and 3-1 in the early SEC schedule, good for third place in the league along with Kentucky.
The Big 12 may have a numbers problem in a few years. According to Dennis Dodd, the conference is actively engaged in plans to split into two divisions with seven teams each ahead of the 2023 season to accommodate its expansion. Dodd reports that athletic directors from the Big 12, including those from recent additions UCF, BYU, Cincinnati and Houston, met last month in Las Vegas to discuss how the league should look from 2023-25 before Texas and Oklahoma bolt before the SEC.
The over-active NCAA Transfer Portal makes it increasingly difficult to power-rank college football teams ahead of the 2022 season. But now that the NFL Draft deadline is over, pre-spring rosters are coming into focus and a bevy of way-too-early polls are out, offseason narratives are already beginning to form on teams who might be underrated — or overrated — as we approach February.
Mississippi State receiver Malik Heath entered the transfer portal today, releasing a statement on social media regarding his decision to move on to another school. "I want to thank my mama and siblings for sticking with me through the tough time and the Mississippi State fans thank you for everything & to the coaches thank for giving me an opportunity to play in the SEC,” Heath wrote. “But I think I should enter the transfer portal and play my last year somewhere else.”
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois made the addition of Dain Dainja official. The men's basketball program officially announced the addition of Dainja, a former top-100 recruit, and Baylor transfer. He committed to Illinois in November. The program announced that Dainja is enrolled at the University of Illinois for the 2022 spring semester. Classes began on Tuesday. He will practice and train immediately with the Illini, and will be eligible to play beginning with the 2022-23 season.
We preview the Blue Demons battle with the 20th ranked Xavier Musketeers at Wintrust Arena in Chicago in this report. DePaul Blue Demons (10-6, 1-5) vs. Xavier Musketeers (13-3, 3-2) Wednesday, January 19th, 8:00 p.m. Central – Wintrust Arena, Chicago, Illinois. How to Watch on Television – FOX Sports...
Florida State has landed a commitment from Oregon running back transfer Trey Benson. The former Duck announced the news of his new transfer destination on Tuesday via his social media accounts. He shared a message pertaining to his decision to depart the Ducks and join the Seminoles. "First, I would...
Here’s something good. Alabama’s Keon Ellis is leading the Southeastern Conference in free throw shooting, having made 48 of 54 for 88.9 percent That’s not all. Bama’s Jaden Shackelford leads the conference in made three-point shots, 52, an average of 3.06 per game. And, that’s a...
