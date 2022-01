Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment took to Twitter to warn players that a new bug has been discovered in the game. This new bug is apparently related to the Mil-Spec skin, and players that equip it and try to pick Bangalore in the character select screen are finding that the game immediately crashes. Respawn informed players that the team is working on a fix, but those that load back in should have no issue. It remains to be seen how long the issue will take to fix, but hopefully fans won't have to wait long for a resolution!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO