Hard to believe it’s been nearly a year already. That’s right, it’s time for Gary Russell Jr’s yearly endeavor inside the boxing ring. Okay, that’s a bit harsh. Russell argues that he wants to be more active. It’s just that, well, the guy doesn’t fight much. And that’s too bad because the 31-1 WBC featherweight titlist is an excellent fighter. He may not be a knockout artist, but his fluid skill set is nothing short of impressive. At any rate, Russell Jr will be slipping between the ropes at Atlantic City’s Borgata Hotel and Casino Saturday night in the main event of a card to be aired live on Showtime.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO