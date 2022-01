Minneapolis, Minn. – In its delayed 2022 season opener, UCLA scored 194.850 and placed third in a tri-meet behind host Minnesota (196.900) and Iowa (195.950). Norah Flatley placed third in the all-around in her first all-around appearance since 2019, scoring 39.225, and placed second on bars with a 9.900. Chae Campbell also earned a second-place finish with a 9.9 on a stuck Yurchenko full.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO