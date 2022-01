The NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend had a little bit of everything that fans love about playoff football: amazing performances, dramatic moments and clutch plays. The Wolfpack had seven players compete in games on Saturday and Sunday and while there were mixed performances across the board, one certainly stood out among the rest. Wolfpack alumni and Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt’s game-winning interception for his team was the highlight of the weekend for the Pack Pros. While all were not fortunate enough to survive the weekend, Pratt helped keep the Bengals in the hunt for a Super Bowl.

