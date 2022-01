Just a week after Mayor Muriel Bowser requires select businesses to check proof of vaccination, thousands of people appear to be planning a trip to D.C. to protest vaccine mandates on the National Mall. “Defeat the Mandates: An American Homecoming” is a march and rally on January 23rd that organizers say is being held in order to show their objection to vaccine requirements on businesses or schools that have taken effect across the country.

