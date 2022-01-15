How did Alex Fei from Peoria play in Boys’ 18 bracket in November?

Congratulations to the Kewanee Bowling Team on finishing First in Galesburg Invitational Tournament. Wrap up courtesy of Coach Marland Rachel…. After a crazy snow and wind on the previous night, the Kewanee bowling team traveled to Abbe Lanes in Abingdon for the Galesburg Invite. The competition was fierce from the start between Galesburg and Kewanee on who was going to be the queens of the invitational. The day started with Galesburg ahead by 2 pins. In game 2, Kewanee pulled ahead by 4 pins. As the teams competed, the close games continued frame by frame. Game 3 had the biggest spread of the invite with 19 pins separating first and second place. The afternoon session continued with both teams vying for the top spot as they cheered each other on. In game 4, Galesburg nudged Kewanee coming closer by shrinking the lead to 12 pins. Game 5 continued the fight as Kewanee increased the lead by 3 pins going into the final round with a 15 pin lead. The 6th game started with both teams closing their frames and setting the pace for a nail-biting finale. It was. As the 6th game came to an end, just like at the beginning, these two teams in the invite were matched so well, it came down to the 10th frame of the series. To increase the excitement the teams went to their anchors to bring the finish and it was literally the last ball of the 10th frame. Chloe Day of Galesburg led her 10th frame with a strike and with two balls left, she went for a second strike, threw a split and left it open. Mya Mirocha also threw a strike, followed by 2 more cementing the 1st place position by ONLY 9 pins! The two teams congratulate each other on their games and enjoyed being so close in skills it was match where every pin, every throw counted and the margin for error was nonexistent, for one team’s miss was a chance to gain a position.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO