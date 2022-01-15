How did Alex Fei from Peoria play in Boys’ 18 bracket in November?

Dunlap tennis player Anna Yu won 480 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls’ 12 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Jan. 7. Their 480 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points for a 3,851st ranking.
There are four junior tennis players from Dunlap ranked in the Boys’ 14 category in the week ending Jan. 7 by the United States Tennis Association. There were five junior tennis players who ranked in Boys' 14 bracket the previous week. Lanny Wang is the top ranked boy in...
Edwardsville tennis player Michael McNamara won four points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys’ 12 category of the United States Tennis Association by December. They finished December ranked 29,395th, falling from 29,298th from the beginning of the month. Their four points playing singles are combined with 15 percent...
Glenview tennis player Atticus Kim earned 13 bonus points in the junior Boys’ 14 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Jan. 15. Bonus points are earned at national tournaments for “significant wins” in singles events, rising to up to 225 depending on the standing of the opposing player. These points are added to the players’ singles points.
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball got an addition to the roster Tuesday with the school announcing Baylor transfer Dain Dainja has officially enrolled in school and started workouts with the team. The 6-foot-9, 270-pound forward redshirted with the Bears last season, with the team winning the NCAA title. After suiting up in the team’s first […]
Congratulations to the Kewanee Bowling Team on finishing First in Galesburg Invitational Tournament. Wrap up courtesy of Coach Marland Rachel…. After a crazy snow and wind on the previous night, the Kewanee bowling team traveled to Abbe Lanes in Abingdon for the Galesburg Invite. The competition was fierce from the start between Galesburg and Kewanee on who was going to be the queens of the invitational. The day started with Galesburg ahead by 2 pins. In game 2, Kewanee pulled ahead by 4 pins. As the teams competed, the close games continued frame by frame. Game 3 had the biggest spread of the invite with 19 pins separating first and second place. The afternoon session continued with both teams vying for the top spot as they cheered each other on. In game 4, Galesburg nudged Kewanee coming closer by shrinking the lead to 12 pins. Game 5 continued the fight as Kewanee increased the lead by 3 pins going into the final round with a 15 pin lead. The 6th game started with both teams closing their frames and setting the pace for a nail-biting finale. It was. As the 6th game came to an end, just like at the beginning, these two teams in the invite were matched so well, it came down to the 10th frame of the series. To increase the excitement the teams went to their anchors to bring the finish and it was literally the last ball of the 10th frame. Chloe Day of Galesburg led her 10th frame with a strike and with two balls left, she went for a second strike, threw a split and left it open. Mya Mirocha also threw a strike, followed by 2 more cementing the 1st place position by ONLY 9 pins! The two teams congratulate each other on their games and enjoyed being so close in skills it was match where every pin, every throw counted and the margin for error was nonexistent, for one team’s miss was a chance to gain a position.
PEORIA — Twenty years ago, Peoria native Frank Williams led Illinois to a win in a Big Ten showdown that included a two-score sequence immortalized by broadcast analyst Dick Vitale. A video clip of that moment surfaced on social media Saturday, taking Illini fans back to an era in...
Tragedy has come with a new beginning for Tatym Lamprecht. A house fire last summer resulted in Lamprecht losing her dog, Red, as well as all her possessions. The 5-foot-7 junior guard ended up at Morton and has helped the Potters (16-3) to a No. 2 ranking in Class 3A, while leading the Mid-Illini Conference at 7-1.
At one end of King Pin Lanes on Sunday, Lisa Timm cruised to her second Florence Scott Women's 600 Club Round the Town Tournament title.
In the middle of the bowling center, Tom Adcock's 4-7-10 split on his last ball gave David Bartlett a one-pin win in the Elmer C. Fischer Men's 700 Club Round the Town. Bartlett, of Bloomington, went into the final of 18 games over three days with a nine-pin lead over Adcock, of...
