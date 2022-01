Andy Murray’s Australian Open came to a disappointing end with a second-round defeat to world number 120 Taro Daniel – the lowest-ranked opponent to beat him at a grand slam.Hopes were high that Murray could have another strong run in Melbourne when he ground out a five-set win over Nikoloz Basilashvili in round one, three years after it appeared his career had ended on the same court.But, back on John Cain Arena, the feeling was very different this time as Murray struggled for sharpness against a tenacious and mobile opponent and fell to a 6-4 6-4 6-4 defeat.Andy Murray's #AusOpen...

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO