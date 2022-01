60% of cryptocurrency enthusiasts believe tokens will be widely accepted in eCommerce. 54% think they will overtake the financial system as we know it. The use of cryptocurrencies has grown considerably over the past year, as more people fall down the Bitcoin rabbit hole. According to a study by payment processor PaySafe, most cryptocurrency enthusiasts are willing to put their money where their mouth is and get paid in cryptocurrencies, ditching fiat once and for all.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO