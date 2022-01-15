ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Editorial: Sinema stands firm

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona’s maverick Democratic senator, Kyrsten Sinema, confirmed what many suspected Thursday when she said she would not vote to blow up the Senate filibuster tradition to pass sweeping legislation to federalize elections. Sinema has come in for...

The Independent

Sanders says he may back Manchin, Sinema primary challengers

Sen. Bernie Sanders suggested Tuesday that he'd support primary challengers against Democratic colleagues Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema further intensifying a political battle pitting members of President Joe Biden s party against one another. Sanders told reporters that he thinks "there is a very good chance” that Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, and Sinema, a Democrat from Arizona, could face challenges in their states' Democratic primaries. He said home-state voters would be disappointed that the pair have refused to support changing Senate rules to overcome a Republican filibuster against major voting legislation while also balking at a massive,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Arizona State
Georgia State
Arizona Government
The Independent

What is the new Voting Rights Act, and why do Republicans (and some Democrats) stand in the way of it?

Another Martin Luther King Day has come to pass without voting reform, but if Democrats have their way, that won’t be the case for long.Congressional Democrats have been pushing for years to expand voting access to little success, and had hoped to get a package of legislation named for civil rights icon and US representative John Lewis done by this MLK Day.Those hopes were dashed when senators moved a planned MLK Day vote back because of a massive snow storm in Washington and Hawaii senator Brian Schatz coming down with Covid.The Senate is back in session on Tuesday, where...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Democrats press for talking filibuster for voting rights – with or without Manchin and Sinema

Senate Democrats plan to move forward with their plan to enact a talking filibuster to pass voting rights despite the fact conservative Democrats Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema continue to oppose changes.Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday that if Republicans block cloture on the voting rights legislation, he would put forward a proposal to change the rules to allow for a talking filibuster on the legislation. It was the latest twist in an ongoing battle over Senate rules – and whether the filibuster, which allows the minority party to block legislation favoured by the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Kyrsten Sinema
Donald Trump
KTLA

Voting bill faces defeat in Senate as Manchin, Sinema won’t stop GOP filibuster

Voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights leaders say is vital for protecting democracy appeared headed for defeat as the Senate churned into debate Tuesday, a devastating setback enabled by President Joe Biden’s own party as two holdout senators refuse to support rule changes to overcome a Republican filibuster. The Democratic senators, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS Pittsburgh

Carla Sands Says She Is Strongest Trump Supporter In Republican Primary For Senator

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former ambassador to Denmark is one of two Republican women seeking the nomination for U.S. Senate from Pennsylvania. Carla Sands is joining a crowded field to succeed the retiring U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey. At last count, there are 13 Republican candidates for Senate in this state, including two women, both of whom make the pundits’ list of top five candidates because of their wealth or name recognition. Sands is one of them. “I am a pro-life, pro-First and Second Amendment constitutional conservative woman, and I grew up in Cumberland County in the middle of our great commonwealth,” Sands told...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MetroTimes

What does Kyrsten Sinema want?

For the life of me, I couldn’t figure out Kyrsten Sinema’s game. Frustrating though he might be, Joe Manchin at least makes a kind of sense. He’s the last major Democrat standing in a state Donald Trump won by 40 points. Despite being a fixture of West Virginia politics, he was barely reelected in 2018’s blue wave. If he runs again, he’s almost certain to lose in 2024; any chance of winning will require him to distance himself from the Democratic Party.
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Democrats#Election#Democratic#Senate
The Independent

Democratic Party establishment and grassroots turn the big guns on Sinema and Manchin

It was a brutal week for the Democratic Party’s various factions as it became clear ahead of Martin Luther King Jr Day that the passage of voting rights legislation remains unlikely thanks to two Democratic senators, Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema.As the president descended on Capitol Hill in an attempt to press the two on their resistance to alterations to the Senate’s filibuster rule, Ms Sinema took to the floor and delivered a speech outlining her continued refusal to make any changes to the rule even as unified Republican opposition means that passing legislation to combat gerrymandering and bills to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Sinema, Manchin slammed as Senate begins voting bill debate

Facing stark criticism from civil rights leaders, senators return to Capitol Hill under intense pressure to change their rules and break a Republican filibuster that has hopelessly stalled voting legislation.The Senate is set to launch debate Tuesday on the voting bill with attention focused intently on two pivotal Democrats — Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia — who were singled out with a barrage of criticism during Martin Luther King Jr. Day events for their refusal to change what civil rights leaders call the “Jim Crow filibuster.”Martin Luther King III the son of the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Riverside Press Enterprise

Waters’ silly slam on Manchin, Sinema

It is a sad state of affairs when making perfectly rational and consistent arguments get people smeared and attacked. Such is the case with the Democratic Party’s breathless attacks on Sens. Joe Manchin. D-West Virginia, and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Arizona, for defending the U.S. Senate’s 60-vote threshold for legislation to be passed.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Congress & Courts
Politics
U.S. Politics
Democratic Party
POLITICO

Rep. Gallego: Sinema is ‘deeply disappointing’

Presented by the Future of STEM Scholars Initiative. What up, Recast family! Biden’s agenda takes another massive hit as the Supreme Court blocks vaccine mandates for large businesses and the showdown vote on election reform is postponed, because, as Daveed Diggs raps in “Hamilton,” “You don’t have the votes.” We kick things off with a focus on Arizona, the current epicenter of the political universe.
CONGRESS & COURTS
thecentersquare.com

Sinema stands up to Biden, Dem leadership on axing filibuster

(The Center Square) – The same week that President Joe Biden called for “getting rid of” the filibuster to push through Democrats' agenda on federalizing elections, U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., doubled down on her opposition to ousting the long-established Senate rule. Despite Democratic leadership’s push to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
arizonadailyindependent.com

Sinema Stands Her Ground On Filibuster, Denounces Division

U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema is being praised and panned for the remarks she delivered Thursday on the floor of the Senate on voting rights, and her opposition to ending the filibuster. Sinema addressed America’s divisions, and the work and role of the U.S. Senate. “I rise at a challenging...
CONGRESS & COURTS

