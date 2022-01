O n a recent evening walk, I was struck by the magnificent and slightly terrifying nature of the huge icicles in our neighborhood. One house I saw caused me to stop and stare, because not only were there sharp clear carrots of ice hanging down, but they were lit by sparkling “icicle” lights. While I may have seen this before, I had not registered how icicle lights are meant to mimic the beauty of real icicles. As I thought more about this, I remembered my first time seeing the geysers at Yellowstone National Park. Until that day, I had never realized that the mesmerizing fountains at hotels and parks are mimicking something incredible in nature. Sure, I knew geysers existed — just as I knew icicles existed — but the connection between fabricated beauty and natural beauty was not clear in my mind.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO