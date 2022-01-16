ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pascal Siakam's triple-double helps Raptors sweep Bucks

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
EditorsNote: 2nd update, add 'host' before Milwaukee in first graf

Pascal Siakam notched his first triple-double of the season as the Toronto Raptors took down the host Milwaukee Bucks 103-96 on Saturday night to complete a three-game sweep of the season series.

Siakam had 30 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Raptors to their seventh win in the past nine games. OG Anunoby added 24 points on 9-of-23 shooting from the field, and Fred VanVleet added 17 points.

Giannis Antetokounmpo paced Milwaukee with 30 points and six rebounds even though he shot only 6-of-17 from the field. Grayson Allen chipped in 18 points, and Khris Middleton had 16. Bobby Portis posted 11 points and 11 rebounds to tally his third double-double in his past five games.

The Bucks made good on 32 of 35 (91.4 percent) attempts at the free-throw line, but the effort was not enough to overcome their sub-35 percent performances from the field and 3-point range.

Neither team led by more than five points for the first nine minutes of the fourth quarter. The Raptors jumped to a six-point lead after Anunoby converted an and-one, and the Bucks had no answer before the final whistle.

Toronto took its first lead of the game at the 9:19 mark in the third quarter and later closed the period on a 14-10 run after Milwaukee had tied the score at 59.

Despite once leading by 15, the Bucks went into the break with a 49-46 lead after Toronto outscored Milwaukee 20-13 through the final 10 minutes of the half. Anunoby had 14 points in the half, VanVleet 13 and Siakam 10.

Allen led all scorers with 15 points in the half, and Antetokounmpo was held to seven points, three rebounds and four assists. The Bucks were efficient from 3-point range, going 8-for-20.

Milwaukee was firing on all cylinders early, starting the game on a 19-5 run. Allen had a quick 10 points, and the Raptors made just one of their first 11 field-goal attempts.

--Field Level Media

