Cal Track and Field: Camryn Rogers Lands No. 8 Spot on Track & Field News 2021 World List

By Jeff Faraudo
CalSportsReport
 6 days ago
Cal senior Camryn Rogers earned her first top-10 world ranking in the hammer throw, landing the No. 8 spot in Track and Field News’ 2021 year-end listings.

Rogers, a two-time NCAA champion and the collegiate record-holder, also finished fifth last summer at the Tokyo Olympics.

She is the youngest thrower by four years among any ranked in the Top 10 by T&FN and the only college athlete.

"Camryn never ceases to surprise me," said Cal coach Robyn Johnson. "She absolutely defines hard work and perseverance.”

Rogers, who is unbeaten among collegiate throwers since the 2019 outdoor season, won the 2021 Pac-12 championships with a throw of 239 feet, 9 inches.

She then eclipsed the collegiate standard when she threw 247-9 to capture the NCAA crown. That mark held up as the sixth-best in the world in 2021.

Rogers also won in the NCAA crown in 2019 before the 2020 outdoor NCAA was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rogers, 22, earned her first spot on the Canadian Olympic team and was briefly the leader in competition at Tokyo. She wound up finishing fifth place with a throw of 243-11.

Poland’s Anita Włodarczyk, 36, won the Olympics with a mark of 257-6 — second-longest in the world in 2021 — and earned Track and Field News’ No. 1 ranking for the year.

American DeAnna Price, who had the world’s longest throw of 263-6 in 2021, wound up No. 8 in T&FN’s yearly rankings after finishing eighth at the Olympics.

Rogers already has been named to the preseason watch list for the Bowerman Award, given annually to the top male and female collegiate track and field athletes.

Cal track and field's 2022 season begins on Saturday, Jan. 22 at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Invite, an indoor competition at Albuquerque, New Mexico.

