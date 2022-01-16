ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walrein best moveset in Pokemon Go: Is Icicle Spear any good?

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWondering what Walrein’s best moveset is in Pokemon Go? Maybe you’ve just got Icicle Spear and want to know if it’s any good? Well, we’ve got all the answers you need right here. Following the January 2022 Community Day, which features the Hoenn region’s Ice/Water-type...

The Hollywood Reporter

Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’: Release date, how to pre-order and have new features been leaked

Game Freak is coming strong into 2022 with a brand new Pokémon game due at the end of January. First announced in February of last year during a Nintendo Direct event, fans were treated to a brand-new trailer that promised the open-world gameplay of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild along with classic monster-catching action the games are known for. In that trailer, viewers saw vast open fields populated with familiar Pokémon in a region that mimicked 19th-century Japan, suggesting that this game will be set earlier than previous titles as players are tasked with putting together the region’s...
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Pokemon GO Raid Guide: How to Defeat Ursaring

Ursaring was added as a tier four ranked raid battle in Pokemon GO, so it may be difficult for players to beat. Here's a guide on how to defeat Ursaring in a Pokemon GO raid battle. Pokemon GO Raid Guide: How to Defeat Ursaring. Ursaring is a normal-type Pokemon so...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Pokemon Go Battle League Lunatone bug is so good people want it as a feature

A bizarre map bug one player ran into while playing Pokemon Go’s Battle League actually has the community asking for it to be added as a feature. GO Battle League is a feature in Pokémon Go that allows trainers to battle opponents around the globe in online Trainer Battles. However, sometimes it doesn’t work as intended.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

All Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Go & how to catch them

Catching Legendary Pokemon is one of the most thrilling experiences in Pokemon Go, but they’re not easy to get. Here are all of the Legendaries currently available and some of the best tips on how to catch them. Ever since the original Pokemon games were released on the Game...
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pokemon games - every Pokemon game ranked from worst to best

Pokémon is one of the most universally beloved video game series in history, and for good reason. Aside from the fact that everyone and their granny knows which ‘mon says “pika pika,” Nintendo’s iconic catch-’em-up has been consistently excellent for over 25 years – while certain entries are stronger than others, there’s no such thing as a ‘bad’ Pokémon game.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Is Mega Aerodactyl any good in Pokemon Go?

With Mega Aerodactyl making its long-awaited Pokemon Go debut, many Trainers will be wondering if it’s any good, and where it fits into the current PvE meta. Let’s find out!. Aside from Legendaries and Mythics, Mega Evolutions are some of the most desirable creatures in Pokemon Go due...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Pokemon Go Sinnoh Cup best team and Pokemon to use

The Pokemon Go Sinnoh Cup, as the name suggests, limits the number of Pokemon to use in PVP battles to those from the Sinnoh region. For those who don’t know which Pokemon those are, that includes Pokemon with a Pokedex number from #387 to #493. Also, the Pokemon chosen have to be at or below 1,500 CP to enter the Sinnoh Cup. This will limit the number of Pokemon used even further as many Pokemon can’t be caught at the threshold. It runs from Monday, January 10 at 4 p.m. EST and ends Monday, January 24 at 4 p.m. EST.
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Pokemon Go Mountains of Power Timed and Field Research

Trainers, the Pokemon Go Season of Heritage Mountains of Power event brings new Timed and Field Research tasks and rewards, focusing on catching, hatching Eggs, and earning Buddy Candy. The Pokemon Go Season of Heritage Mountains of Power event runs from January 7, 2022, at 10 AM to January 13,...
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Heatran Raid Counters for Pokemon Go

A new Legendary Raid is now available for trainers. Here are the best Heatran Raid counters for Pokemon Go (January 2022). The Season of Heritage event, Mountains of Power event is currently underway in Pokemon Go. During the event, trainers will help Spark to open the second part of the mysterious door. During the Mountains of Power event, various Pokemon found within the mountains of Johto and Sinnoh will spawn. Additionally, the Mega Aerodactyl raid has made its debut in Pokemon Go. The new event also welcomes back the Heatran Legendary raid. Many Pokemon Go trainers are disappointed with the return of Heatran due to its frequent appearances. With the return of Heatran, here are the best Heatran Raid Counters for Pokemon Go.
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Pokemon Go Lunar New Year 2022 Expectations

Trainers, the Lunar New Year event is an upcoming event in Pokemon Go featuring Catch Challenge, Friendship Challenge, new shiny Pokemon, and many bonuses. Niantic and Pokemon Go are celebrating this year’s Lunar New Year with a special in-game event and many surprises for the Pokemon Go community. The 2022 Chinese Lunar New Year is the year of the tiger will take place on February 1, 2022, and we expect the event to start sometime during the first week of February 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
27 First News

Best Pokemon figure

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Pokemon merchandise has been wildly popular for more than two decades, with clothes, toys and trading cards being in high demand every year. Pokemon figures are especially fun for fans who want to collect toy versions of their favorite creatures. From tiny collectibles to fully articulated action figures, there’s a diverse selection to choose from, but the Pokemon Battle Figure 8-Pack will be a hit with any Pokemon fan.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

All Ursaring weaknesses and best Pokemon counters in Pokémon Go

Ursaring is a Pokémon you have the chance ot encounter in three-star raids in Pokémon Go. If you create your team correctly or have a friend or two helping you out, you should be able to defeat it. Making sure you have the ideal team to take is critical. In this guide, we’ll cover all of Ursaring’s weaknesses and the best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

New Pokemon Short Proves that Bidoof Is, Indeed, the Best Pokemon

The Pokemon Company has just released a new original short titled Bidoof’s Big Stand, and as the title suggests, it’s all about the beloved beaver-like Pokemon that’s oft maligned in the community as just a HM slave. You’d pile all your HM moves onto a Bidoof and just use it whenever you needed to cut a tree down or move a boulder, but this short gives Bidoof its due, and it’s adorable.
COMICS
godisageek.com

The ten best starter Pokemon of all time

With only a couple of weeks until Pokemon Legends: Arceus at the time of writing, Pokemon fever has fully taken over all my senses. I can’t think of anything except the adorable monsters I’ll be forcing into combat soon, and that means I’ve been asking myself the big questions. Which Pokemon would I most want to own in real life? Which Pokemon game is my favourite? Who should play Ash in a live action Pokemon movie? All of these are extremely important questions to spend hours thinking about, but none of them are quite as critical as deciding on the top ten starter Pokemon of all time.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

The best moveset for Genesect (Shock Drive) in Pokémon Go

Genesect is returning to Pokémon Go for a limited time in five-star raids. However, from January 15 to 24, you’ll have the chance to capture a Genesect (Shock Drive), which is slightly different from the traditional one. The Genesect you catch this time will have a Shock Drive in it, modifying the move Techno Blast into an Electric-type attack. Given the new move, what is the best moveset for Genesect (Shock Drive) in Pokémon Go?
VIDEO GAMES

